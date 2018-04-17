Indian Super Cup 2018 Semifinal: Twitter goes crazy as Miku hattrick helps 10-man Bengaluru FC set up final against East Bengal

In Other News:@HKane has claimed Miku's Hattrick AND Chettri's Hattrick as his own as he was on the same planet as these legends when the goals were scored. @bengalurufc @chetrisunil11 @WestBlockBlues #WeAreBFC #MBvBFC #HeroSuperCup #ItWasMyGoal— Reuben George Mathew (@ReubenGMathew) April 17, 2018
@bengalurufc are the best team in India this season by a mile. Dominated league stage of @IndSuperLeague and reached the final and now have reached the final of #HeroSuperCup— Ayushman Joshi (@ayushmanmufc) April 17, 2018
Hoping that they finish off in the final this time around against @eastbengalfc #MBvBFC
Awesome comeback... Down to 10 men... playing in the heat of Bhubaneswar... against a strong Bagan team.. only BFC could have turned it around... what about the goal by Chettri huh 😎 #MBvBFC— Shrabandip Mahanta (@lordshrabandip) April 17, 2018
#MBvBFC wow!!! What a match to watch today on the eve of my budday thanks for the gift @bengalurufc making my birthday special, congrats Miku for ur hatrick goal, and congrats to the whole team for the win and entering the #HeroSuperCup finals. Good team effort— nithin_kc (@imnithinkc1995) April 17, 2018
@Cristiano who?— Abhishekds (@Abhishekds94) April 17, 2018
We have got @chetrisunil11 💙#GOAT #LegendForEver #MBvBFC @bengalurufc @WestBlockBlues
Well played guys @EzeKingsley03 @cam8710 @Nikhilkadam10N nd all others!— Najmus Sayadat (@nsrony) April 17, 2018
We are proud of you! #JoyMohunBagan#HeroSuperCup #MBvBFC
Well played guys @EzeKingsley03 @cam8710 @Nikhilkadam10N nd all others!— Najmus Sayadat (@nsrony) April 17, 2018
We are proud of you! #JoyMohunBagan#HeroSuperCup #MBvBFC
#MBvBFC back to back final for Namma @bengalurufc u r our pride #BFC bring the cup to home.. well played #miku and always our @chetrisunil11 @RocaDT_Oficial @Mohun_Bagan— Yosh Coorg Yogi (@YoshCoorg) April 17, 2018
Strong performance by @bengalurufc in 2nd half, down with 10 men on pitch.— Shivam (@shivamshail) April 17, 2018
Miku finishing has been class altogether throughout the season.
Chhetri, what a great player he's.
Its ileague vs isl in final. Nicely poised. #MBvBFC #HeroSuperCup
That second Miku goal. 😱— Karunya (@kuks) April 17, 2018
That @chetrisunil11 goal. 😱🙏
4 goals scored with 10 men.
Phew!
(Also, coach in shorts. Same face as above :D) @bengalurufc #MBvBFC
@bengalurufc @WestBlockBlues this has to be one of the best match of blues In recent times. Just can't stop smiling and the excitement..!— Sujal Bhandary (@Sujalbhandary) April 17, 2018
Get a man down and we play twice the better!! #MBvBFC #HeroSuperCup