Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli Olympics 2021 Boxing semifinal LIVE scores: Women's welterweight updates & commentary

Catch all LIVE scores as Lovlina Borgohain takes on Busenaz Surmeneli in boxing semifinal
Updated: 04 August 2021 10:50 IST - Published: August, 04 2021 10:17 AM IST
Thebout is scheduled to start immediately after Tsukimi Namiki vs Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteve's semfinial, which is currently in progress
While we wait for Lovlina Borgohain to take the court, do follow Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dugar at golf. 
Borgohain has channeled a lot of positive energy into her bouts at the Olympics so far. The youngster spoke about her newfound level of mental strength and said that she is much calmer in the ring now! Her idol? The one and only Muhammad Ali, read what she had to say about the legendary fighter from the link above!
Live action coming your way in just about 15 minutes. Keep coming in with your comments and wishes for Lovlina Borgohain in the Live Chat box!
Borgohain has come up with gusty wins over a couple of big names in Tokyo already, but the Indian is set to face her biggest challenge yet in the semifinals! 

She faces a tough opponent in the form of Turkey's top seed and World Champion Busenaz Surmeneli, who has scored consecutive 5-0 wins over her last two opponents. Here's everything you need to know about her mighty opponent.
There's still about 30 minutes to go before Live Action, but we have plenty of reading for you to do until then. To get you started, here is a detailed profile on Lovlina Borgohain - just the third boxer from India to ensure a podium finish at the Olympics! Check it out from the link above.
Lovlina Borgohain route to semi finals:

Defeated Apetz 3-2 in the Round of 16.
Defeated N.C.Chen 4-1 in the Quarterfinal.

Busenaz Sürmeneli route to semifinals:
Defeated K. Koszewska 5-0 in the Round of 16.
Defeated A. Lysenko 5-0 in the Quarterfinal.
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda continued coverage of Olympic 2021. It has been a wonderful Wednesday for India so far as several of the athletes - including Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia -  have all impressed with their blazing starts.

But it is now time to shift all eyes onto Boxing, where India's Lovlina Borgohain is set to take on Turkish World Champion Busenaz Surmeneli in a highly-anticipated women's welterweight semifinal!

Lovlina Borgohain has already been assured a bronze medal, but the Golaghat-born pugilist is definitely looking to change the colour of her medal! The bout is scheduled to start at 11 am IST, and we'll take you through the proceedings! So sit back and enjoy the like updates with Sportskeeda!

