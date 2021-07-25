Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska LIVE score: Olympics 2021 table tennis Live updates & commentary

#TableTennis THE COMEBACK IS ON!! Manika Batra wins a set to poise this match at 2 sets to 1#HumHongeKamyab! Flag of India— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 25, 2021
Watch LIVE on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, Sony SIX Television
#SirfSonyPeDikhega #OlympicsOnSony #Cheer4India
With hard work and diligence, @manikabatra_TT— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 25, 2021
is taking on her competitors with confidence.
Let's wish her the best for her future competitions with #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/zP9fRJDn26