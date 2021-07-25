Create
Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska LIVE score: Olympics 2021 table tennis Live updates & commentary

All the updates, news, photos and reactions from the Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska
Updated: 25 July 2021 12:48 IST - Published: July, 25 2021 11:22 AM IST
...
4th Game: Batra 4-3 Pesotska

Pesotska's smash hits the net and goes out of play
...
4th Game: Batra 3-3 Pesotska

A good attacking point won by Batra 
...
4th Game: Batra 2-3 Pesotska

Batra mishits the ball out of play
...
4th Game: Batra 1-2 Pesotska

A brilliant point after a long rally. Batra hits the net. 
...
4th Game: Batra 1-0 Pesotska

Batra takes the first point
...
...
The fourth game begins!

...
3rd Game: Batra 11-7 Pesotska

Batra wins the game point with a forehand hit. She trails 2-1
...
3rd Game: Batra 10-7 Pesotska

Batra still has the game point
...
3rd Game: Batra 9-6 Pesotska

Pesotska hits a backhand out of play
...
3rd Game: Batra 8-6 Pesotska

A third consecutive point for Batra 
...
3rd Game: Batra 7-6 Pesotska

Batra holds patience and wins a long rally point 


...
3rd Game: Batra 6-6 Pesotska

Batra draws level
...
3rd Game: Batra 4-6 Pesotska

Batra overhits and the ball goes out of play
...
3rd Game: Batra 4-5 Pesotska

Batra misses a forehand and hits the net
...
3rd Game: Batra 4-4 Pesotska

The ball is hit onto the net by Pesotska 
...
3rd Game: Batra 3-3 Pesotska

Pesotska misses her shot and hits the forehand out of play
...
3rd Game: Batra 1-3 Pesotska

Batra wins the first point of the game 
...
3rd Game: Batra 0-3 Pesotska

Manika return off a smash hits the net. 0-3.
...
Manika's coach looking dejected in the stands! 
...
Talk about domination

Two games and identical score lines! 

Manika Batra trails 0-2
...
The third game is underway

...
2nd Game: Batra 4-11 Pesotska

Batra loses the second game and trails 2-0
...
2nd Game: Batra 4-10 Pesotska

Pesotska plays a deceptive forehand to get the game point
...
2nd Game: Batra 4-9 Pesotska

The ball is hit onto the net by Batra as she loses another point. 
...
2nd Game: Batra 8-3 Pesotska

Batra misses the return as the ball takes the edge of the table 
...
2nd Game: Batra 3-6 Pesotska

A lucky point for Pesotska
...
...
2nd Game: Batra 3-5 Pesotska

Pesotska takes another point after a long rally
...
No coach for Manika

Manika Batra does not have a coach for assistance even in today's match. This was after her personal coach was not given access to the playign area and the player protested by not taking the services of the national coach Somyadeep Roy. 
...
2nd Game: Batra 2-4 Pesotska

Another error from Batra as she hits the backhand onto the net
...
2nd Set: Batra 1-2 Pesotska

Batra wins her first point with a forehand smash.
...
2nd Game: Batra 0-1 Pesotska

Manika misses the shot after a long rally.
...
1st Game: Batra 4-11 Pesotska

The Ukraine player had full control of the game. Batra smashes the ball on to the net to give the game point to Pesotska. End of first set.
...
1st Game: Batra 3-10 Pesotska

Pesotska keeps her cool and wins the long rally point 
...
1st Game: Batra 3-9 Pesotska

The set is going Pesotska's way
...
1st Game: Batra 3-7 Pesotska

Batra misses her smash and hits the ball out of play. she is losing the grip on the first set.
...
1st Game: Batra 3-4 Pesotska

Batra builds the rally and wins the point with a forehand smash
...
1st Game: Batra 2-3 Pesotska

Batra gets back with a smash
...
1st Game: Batra 0-2 Pesotska

The player from Ukraine takes the first two points 
...
And the game begins...
...
Back and forth warm up knocks are being exchanged between the two paddlers 
...
Just moments away now...

The players have begun their warm up routine.
...
The players have made their way to the table. 
...
The match umpires for the game are from Egypt and Iran. 
...
The start of Batra vs Pesotska is just moments away.
...
Manika Batra has risen to fame as a table tennis icon across India. Here is an article where she talks about her dreams and aspirations and what table tennis has done for her. 
...
Manika Batra is without her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape for the Tokyo Olympics as he was not granted the 'Field of Play' access. 
...
The delay in start is due to another game which is in progress at Table No. 4 between Canada's Mo Zhang and ROC's Yana Noskova. 

