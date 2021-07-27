Create
Olympics 2021 Boxing LIVE updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Nadine Apetz in women's lightweight bout

Catch all the LIVE updates, commentary and scores from the round of 16 clash
Updated: 27 July 2021 11:20 IST - Published: July, 27 2021 10:34 AM IST
Lovlina wins third round

The Indian boxer progresses to the quarter-finals after a split-decision win.

What a dominant performance by Lovlina. She started slowly but then eventually made her presence felt with impressive uppercuts.

She relied on counter-punches which Lovlina connected fairly well. She is now the second boxer after Mary Kom to qualify for the quarter-final bout at the Olympics.
Lovlina wins.
Bell!
Lovlina maintains lead
Its Game on 

Both the boxers are now taking it head on. They are not wasting time in the clinch. Even while breaking it, both are trying to land a punch.
Second round!

Lovlina goes on aggressive mode. Nadine is looking for counter though. But the Assamese boxer is good with her upper cuts.
Bell!
Lovlina leads after first round
First round!

Its a slow start for both the boxers. Lovlina is the first boxer from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.
The scoring panel for the bout has members from Argentina, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Cuba, Romania and Tunisia.
The fight is just moments away now 
Borgohain's opponent tonight, Nadine Apetz, is the first German female boxer to compete at the Olympics. 
Scoring system in boxing

A boxing bout consists of 3 rounds of 3 minutes each. Each round is separated by a 1-minute break. Points are awarded by a panel of 5 judges on the basis of the number of blows, technique, dominance, and tactical superiority.
India's boxing contingent has not had an ideal start to the Tokyo Olympics. Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik and Ashish Kumar have been knocked out in their first round bouts. However, Mary Kom still is a medal hopeful for India and will be competing in the round of 16 in her weight category. 
Lovlina Borgohain had secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal win at the Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jordan in 2020.
Is Lovlina the next Mary Kom?

Mary Kom is in the twilight of her glorious career and might as well decide to hang her gloves after the Olympics. The 38-year-old will leave behind a big legacy for other boxers to fill in. Lovlina is dubbed as one of the likely heirs to Mary Kom.

Read who are the 5 boxers who can be next Mary Kom.
Good morning and welcome to Sportskeeda's LIVE blog of boxing.

In action will be Lovlina Borghain. She will be facing Nadine Apetz in the opening bout. A lot will be expected of her as barring Mary Kom, no other Indian boxing has performed at the Olympics yet.

We will bring you all the updates as the match progresses. Sit back and enjoy our LIVE updates.

