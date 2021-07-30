Create
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Women's Singles Badminton QF Olympics 2021 LIVE score, updates & commentary

PV Sindhu will face off against Akane Yamaguchi in the women's badminton quarterfinal.
Updated: 30 July 2021 13:14 IST - Published: July, 30 2021 12:29 PM IST
Akane's route to the Quarterfinals:

- Defeated Mahoor Shahzad 21-3, 21-8
- Defeated Kirsty Gilmour 21-9, 21-18
- Defeated Kim Ga-eun 21-17, 21-18
Sindhu's route to the Quarterfinals:

- Defeated Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10
- Defeated Cheung Ngan Yi 21-9, 21-16.
- Defeated Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13.
Want to know Sindhu and her opponent better? Do read this article from Sportskeeda
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s live coverage of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi’s women’s singles quarterfinal match in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It is scheduled to start at 1:15 PM IST.

The reigning world champion and Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu has won all her matches in straight sets so far. Sindhu with her performances so far has raised a lot of hopes for the fans. Having beaten Mia Blitchfeldt in the elimination round, she is all set to face a familiar foe in the quarterfinal, Akane Yamaguchi. 

Sindhu has faced Akane Yamaguchi, the fourth seed, before. On the trip, the two shuttlers have met up to 18 times. Sindhu has a winning head-to-head record, having defeated her rival 11 times in the past. Sindhu, on the other hand, has lost three of their four encounters. 

Sindhu triumphed in their most recent encounter, which took place in the All England Championship quarter-finals. Sindu fell in the first game but rallied to win the match 16-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Akane will be the one under more pressure today knowing Sindhu's big match ability and how she has never beaten her in World Championship or Olympics. The elimination of Japanese shuttlers in other Badminton categories will add more pressure on Akane. In a sport like badminton, where the rankings don't really matter for the top 8 seeds, it all comes down to mental strength and how the players handle the pressure.

For Sindhu, she needs to play the entire game with full intensity. She cannot afford to relax for a single moment. There have been occasions where she has lost to Akane after being one set up.

Akane and Sindhu also need to make sure they do not tire themself out. The winner of this match is likely to be up against Tai Tzu-ying, current world number 1 and they cannot afford to face her with tired legs.

