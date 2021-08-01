Create
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao badminton bronze medal match Olympics 2021 LIVE scores, commentary & updates

LIVE scores & commentary from PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao badminton bronze medal match Olympics 2021
Updated: 01 August 2021 17:18 IST - Published: August, 01 2021 03:53 PM IST
He Bing Jiao 8 - 14 PV Sindhu
He Bing Jiao 8 - 13 PV Sindhu
He Bing Jiao 8 - 12 PV Sindhu

Goes wide! Bing Jiao tries to go for the top-left corner but can't keep it in.
The players break for a breather and a sip of water. Play resumes in a few seconds.

Sindhu in the lead at the moment.
He Bing Jiao 8 - 11 PV Sindhu

Straight smash this time, down the right-hand corner of the court. That's a bit too difficult for the southpaw to handle.
He Bing Jiao 8 - 10 PV Sindhu

That's some rally! Good mix of attack and defence. Sindhu closes the point off with an excellent smash to the right of Bing Jiao.
He Bing Jiao 8 - 9 PV Sindhu

Another instance of some excellent net play from both the players. Forces the error from Sindhu.
He Bing Jiao 7 - 9 PV Sindhu

Good drop volley from Sindhu this time. Bing Jiao is caught on the wrong foot and fails to reach the shuttle in time.
He Bing Jiao 7 - 8 PV Sindhu

Sindhu doesn't get enough pace with the volley this time. Tries to drop it close to the net but fails to get it over the net.
He Bing Jiao 6 - 8 PV Sindhu

Sindhu feeds her a bit of air but Bing Jiao fails to take advantage, hits the smash straight into the net.
He Bing Jiao 6 - 7 PV Sindhu

Just a couple of inches long this time. Good judgement from Sindhu to let that go.
He Bing Jiao 6 - 6 PV Sindhu

Doesn't time the forehand well this time. Hits it straight into the net. Sindhu levels.
He Bing Jiao 6 - 5 PV Sindhu

Bing Jiao forces another unforced error from the Indian. That's beautiful netplay.
He Bing Jiao 5 - 5 PV Sindhu

Bing Jiao does well to level scores. Good use of the angles this time from the southpaw. Hits it to the top right corner and catches Sindhi off-guard.
He Bing Jiao 4 - 5 PV Sindhu

Plays it to the far left corner. Sindhu expects the shuttle to go long but gets disappointed.
He Bing Jiao 3 - 5 PV Sindhu

Sindhu plays a lot of cross-court volleys in that rally. Bing Jiao finishes it off well with a forehand push down the corner. 
He Bing Jiao 2 - 5 PV Sindhu

The smash from the Chinese player goes a bit too wide this time.
He Bing Jiao 2 - 4 PV Sindhu

Bing Jiao dropped it really close to the net forcing Sindhu to make the error.
He Bing Jiao 1 - 4 PV Sindhu

Bing Jiao opens her account. An unforced error from Sindhu, hits the net with the forehand.
He Bing Jiao 0 - 4 PV Sindhu

Cross-court drop volley once again. Sindhu is using the angles well.
He Bing Jiao 0 - 3 PV Sindhu
He Bing Jiao 0 - 2 PV Sindhu

Bing Jiao goes for the review, but the replays show that the shuttle has dropped on the line.
He Bing Jiao 0 - 1 PV Sindhu

Good rally to start with. Sindhu plays the drop volley and catches Bing Jiao off guard.
PV Sindhu serves!
Here's a quick sneak peak from Tokyo. The two champions are on the court and are ready to go!
The two players can be seen practising on the court. The game begins soon! Don't go anywhere
Bing Jiao has won the toss and has chosen the far end of the court.
India's PV Sindhu will serve first.
PV Sindhu walks into the court! Toss time!
...
Did you know?
PV Sindhu was born to a family of sportspersons. Both her parents played volleyball at the national level.
Interestingly, both herself and her father are Arjuna Awardees for their respective contributions to Indian sports.
Just 15 minutes more!

The match is expected to start on time since there is no other Badminton game that is on currently. Stay tuned!
We are absolutely pumped for the encounter today! Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the chat box below. Will PV Sindhu make her way to the podium and script history?
While we wait for the much-awaited match to begin, you can read our experts' prediction below!
Can PV Sindhu become the first Indian female to win two individual Olympic medals? We will have the answer for that in just a bit.

The match is scheduled to start at 05:00 p.m (IST). Stay with us as we narrate all the action live!
PV Sindhu is currently ranked 7th while He Bingjiao is placed two spots below her in the World Ranking. The Chinese shuttler has had the better of Sindhu in head-to-head encounters. She has won 9 matches out of 15. However, Sindhu had the better of her opponent when they met the last time in the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.
Sindhu's opponent for the day, He Bingjiao, had a tough match against compatriot Chen Yufei in the semifinal. Though she put up some fight and made it 1-1 after the second game, Yufei dominated the last one and stormed into the finals. 
PV Sindhu had a tremendous run in the tournament till the semifinal stage. She dropped zero sets coming into the penultimate encounter but was met with an in-form Tai Tzu Ying. The World No.1 player dashed the hopes of Sindhu getting to two Olympic finals in a row. After a good start in the first game, the Indian went down in straight games eventually. 
Hello to all our viewers around the globe! Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020. We are bringing you some Badminton action as China's He Bingjiao takes on India's PV Sindhu for the Bronze Medal!

