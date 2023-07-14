Create
Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 LIVE, Match 2: Bengaluru Smashers vs U Mumba TT Live Updates & Commentary

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 14, 2023 20:07 IST

The second fixture of UTT 2023 will witness powerhouses U Mumba TT lock horns with Manika Batra's Bengaluru Smashers. With both sides raring to get a win under their belt, it promises to be an absolute cracker of a contest! Stay tuned for the live updates from the game!

20:07 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 2: Manika Batra 1-3 Diya Chitale

20:05 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1 result: Manika Batra 11-10 Diya Chitale

It goes Manika Batra's way! The Bengaluru Smashers' paddler bags the final point to win Game 1 and give the Smashers' a 3-1 lead in the tie. 

20:04 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Manika Batra 10-10 Diya Chitale

GAME POINT for both players! Manika Batra or Diya Chitale? 

20:03 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Manika Batra 9-9 Diya Chitale

Diya Chitale has levelled the points at 9-9. She's surely giving Manika Batra a run for her money. This is getting really exciting as we head towards a nail-biting finish. 

20:03 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Manika Batra 9-7 Diya Chitale

Manika Batra has the lead by a couple of points and is just a couple of points away from victory. Diya Chitale is at her best and will look to cause an upset. 

20:02 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Manika Batra 7-6 Diya Chitale

Two more points for Manika Batra before she concedes a point to Diya. Which Indian are you backing to win this game? 

20:01 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Manika Batra 5-5 Diya Chitale

Divya Chitale is doing really well but not to forget Manika Batra's experience. She's the No.1 ranked Women's player in India. Manika takes two more points and the score stands at 5-5.

20:00 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Manika Batra 3-5 Diya Chitale

Two points for Divya Chitale as she takes the lead during the time-out. 

19:59 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Manika Batra 3-3 Diya Chitale

The points are levelled with both Manika Batra and Diya Chitale having three points each to their name. This could be anyone's game as both Indian paddlers are doing well. 

19:58 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Manika Batra 1- 2 Diya Chitale

Diya Chitale starts with a couple of points before her mistake saw Manika Batra open her account. Can the future of India beat the Golden Girl of Indian Table Tennis?

19:53 (IST)14 JUL 2023

MATCH 2 (Women's Singles) - Manika Batra vs Diya Chitale

India's fan favourite Manika Batra will represent the Bengaluru Smashers in the Women's Singles round. Meanwhile, the country's rising talent Diya Chitale will be in action for U Mumba TT. 

Gear us as the present of Indian Women's TT takes on the future of Indian Women's TT. 

19:52 (IST)14 JUL 2023

Tie Results:

Bengaluru Smashers 2-1 U Mumba TT

Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 Quadri Aruna (11-3, 9-11, 11-8)

19:51 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 3 Result: Kirill Geassimenko 11-8 Quadri Aruna

Kirill Geassimenko makes it 2-1 in favour of the Bengaluru Smashers. A dream start for the franchise in its inaugural season. 

19:51 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 3: Kirill Geassimenko 10-7 Quadri Aruna

Two points to Kirill Geassimenko. He just needs one more to win the game. 

19:50 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 3: Kirill Geassimenko 8-7 Quadri Aruna

Quadri Aruna is doing some unbelievable stuff here! 5 points in a row to stay alive in the game. Can Quadri Aruna upset Kirill Geassimenko once again? 

19:49 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 3: Kirill Geassimenko 8-5 Quadri Aruna

Three points for Quadri Aruna as he looks to reduce the points he's trailing by. A couple of more points and he could be in the game once again. 

19:49 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 3: Kirill Geassimenko 8-2 Quadri Aruna

Kirill Geassimenko is unstoppable! He's replicating the same performance as he did in Game 1. It should be all over for Quadri Aruna as he's trailing by six points, which is a very huge margin. 

19:47 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 3: Kirill Geassimenko 5-2 Quadri Aruna

Quadri Aruna gets a couple of points after conceding four points to Kirill. However, Kirill Geassimenko looks favourites to win this match considering he's kept Quadri at bay in the previous couple of matches as well. 

19:46 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 3: Kirill Geassimenko 3-0 Quadri Aruna

It's all down to the final game to decide the winner of the match. Kirill Geassimenko is once again the first to open his account and has taken a three-point lead in the game.

19:44 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 2 Result: Kirill Geassimenko 9-11 Quadri Aruna

Poor placement and shot from Kirill Geassimenko as he concedes the match point to Quadri Aruna. The tie score is levelled at 1-1 with both Kirill and Quadri, having won a game each. 

19:43 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 2: Kirill Geassimenko 9-10 Quadri Aruna

Game point for Aruna! 

19:43 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 2: Kirill Gerassimenko 9-7 Quadri Aruna

Kirill Gerassimenko has taken the lead once again. Can Quadri Aruna make a comeback into the game?

19:41 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 2: Kirill Gerassimenko 6-6 Quadri Aruna

Quadri Aruna is back in the game! Two points and the points are levelled at 6-6. An absolute treat to watch them in action as they fight for a point each. 

19:41 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 2: Kirill Gerassimenko 6-4 Quadri Aruna

Kirill Gerassimenko has unleashed his best game once again as he picks three points in a row to gain a 2-point lead over his opponent.

19:39 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 2: Kirill Gerassimenko 3-4 Quadri Aruna

Kirill Gerassimenko continues to trail by a point. Both players have done equally well in Game 2 and needs to play some back of the hand shots to deceive the opponent and take a marginal lead in the game. 

19:38 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 2: Kirill Gerassimenko 1-2 Quadri Aruna

Quadri Aruna is the first to pick up a point in Game 2. The Nigerian paddler looks to have come prepared with better tactics to beat Kirill Gerassimenko in the 2nd game.

19:36 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1 Result: Kirill Gerassimenko 11-3 Quadri Aruna

Not a surprise at all as Kirill Gerassimenko wins the first game 11-2 against Quadri Aruna. The Bengaluru Smashers' have taken a 1-0 lead in the tie.

19:36 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Kirill Gerassimenko 10-3 Quadri Aruna

GAME POINT for Kirill Gerassimenko!

19:35 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Kirill Gerassimenko 7-2 Quadri Aruna

Quadri Aruna finally bags a point after conceding six points in a row to Kirill Gerassimenko. However, Quadri seems unlikely to win this match as he's way behind his opponent. 

19:34 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Kirill Gerassimenko 5-0 Quadri Aruna

Two more points for Kirill Gerassimenko as the Smashers' paddler takes a five-point lead in the game. Absolutely poor display from U Mumba TT's Quadri Aruna as he's yet to open his account in Game 1. 

19:33 (IST)14 JUL 2023

GAME 1: Kirill Gerassimenko 3-0 Quadri Aruna

Kirill Gerassimenko takes a 3-point lead in Game 1. He's scoring points very easily as Quadri Aruna looks no match when compared the Bengaluru Smashers' paddler. 

19:31 (IST)14 JUL 2023

MATCH 1 (Men's Singles) - Kirill Gerassimenko vs Quadri Aruna

Two overseas players will take on each other in the opening match of Day 2 at the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4. Kirill Gerassimenko will be in action for Bengaluru Smashers, while Quadri Aruna will represent U Mumba TT in the Men's Singles match. 

19:28 (IST)14 JUL 2023

Toss Update: 

Bengaluru Smashers have won the toss and opted to serve first. U Mumba TT have opted for the left side of the court. 

19:23 (IST)14 JUL 2023

Tie Fixtures: 

Men's Singles: Kirill Gerassimenko vs Quadri Aruna
Women's Singles: Manika Batra vs Diya Chitale
Mixed Doubles: Kirill/Manika vs Manav/Lily
Men's Singles: Sanil Shetty vs Manav Thakkar
Women's Singles: Natalia Bajor vs Lily Zhang 

U Mumba TT Squad:

Coaches: Anshul Garg, Francisco Santos
Players: Manav Thakkar, Lily Zhang, Aruna Quadri, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das and Sudhanshu Grover

19:18 (IST)14 JUL 2023

Bengaluru Smashers Squad:

Coaches: Sachin Shetty, Vesna Ojstersek 
Players: Manika Batra, Kirill Gerassimenko, Sanil Shetty, Natalia Bajor, Poymantee Baisya and Jeet Chandra.

19:15 (IST)14 JUL 2023

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis League, 2023. Match 2 will witness the Bengaluru Smashers taking on U Mumba TT at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. 

Bengaluru Smashers will be looking to make a strong start but might not be in the best of mental spaces while facing U Mumba TT, with their captain Kirill admitting that U Mumba TT was the toughest team to beat in the competition. Nonetheless, they have a good Indian core boasting of Manika Batra and Sanil Shetty, who will be looking to get in the important wins. 

U Mumba TT have one of the best sides in the competition on paper, with a splendid mixture of foreign and Indian starts. They have the likes of Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale, two Indians who have been selected for India's Asian Games team, along with the two top ranked internationals in the tournament - Quadri Aruna and their skipper Lily Zhang. They will be looking to make a splendid start to this competition. 

We are in for a cracker of a contest and it promises to be an absolute thrilling contest. So sit back, relax and enjoy as the duo of Maanas Upadhyay and Mohamed Farzan take you through all that unfolds over the course of this contest! 
