WWE Money in the Bank Live Results (July 1, 2023)

Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul – Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match
Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus – Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match
Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley) – Singles match
Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) (with Paul Heyman) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) – “The Bloodline Civil War” tag team match
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez – Tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
GUNTHER (c) vs. Matt Riddle – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship