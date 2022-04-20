×
Create
Notifications

WWE NXT Live Results (19th April, 2022) - Former Champions collide as Carmelo Hayes battles Santos Escobar.

What will happen on NXT?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 20 April 2022 06:20 IST - Published: April, 20 2022 05:36 AM IST
...
...
Gibson and Drake go for their finisher, but Wilde makes the blind tag, They drop Gibson and Drake. Del Toro tags back in and they land a tandem high-low/side leg sweep to pick up the win.
Result - Legado Del Fantasma defeats GYV by pin.
...
Drake tags Gibby in and they neutralize Wilde after knocking Del Toro off the apron. Wilde lands a spinning move that drops Gibby, but Gibby holds his leg. Wilde makes it to Del Toro and he goes on a hot spree. He hits a dropkick, a headscissors move, and goes for a superplex. Drake knocks him off the top, but Del Toro hits a springboard Hurricanrana. Gibson made the blind tag, and he turns things in favor of GYV.
...
GYV hit Legado with suicide dives before the bell even rings. If you are unaware, Raul Mendoza is now named Cruz Del Toro. Wilde lands a tandem handspring kick and move on Gibson and Drake. He gets a near fall. 
...
Nice. Rok-C, debuts next week! She says that as a kid she was an outcast and that some people told that creating herself in a video game would be the only way for her to be a WWE Superstar. Mac Mitchell interviews her, now named Roxanne Perez, but she's interrupted by Toxic Attraction. Jacy Jayne essentially challenges her for tonight instead of next week. Should be good, Roxanne is really talented.
...
Cora Jade cuts a promo on Nattie after the SmackDown star attacked her last week. She says that her 10-year-old self met her hero, but she met the real Natalya last week. She rips up a picture of her and Nattie and stomps on it. Up next is Legado Del Fantasma taking on GYV.
...
Sanga hits an elbow on Waller that looked painful. He goes for the pin, but Waller breaks it by grabbing the bottom rope. Sanga bodyslams but Waller rolls out of the ring after. He goes for a suicide dive but is caught by the big man. Sanga tries to throw him into the ring post, but Waller evades him. He goes out of the ring and hits his rolling cutter to defeat the big man.
Result - Grayson Waller defeats Sanga by pin.
...
Sanga and Waller make it to the ring, and Waller says to ring the bell. He slaps Sanga once, but Sanga drops Waller with a clubbing blow. He then tosses him across the ring several times. Waller escapes and grabs the bottom ropes. As the ref tries to break things up, Waller hits a low dropkick on the big man. It doesn't do much as Sanga recovers quickly and continues to bludgeon his former boss. 
...
Pretty Deadly runs into Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta backstage. They flirt for a bit and ask the Champs for a match. Wilson and Prince think the match is for Indi/Persia, but they say the favor would be a match for Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis. Deadly walks off disappointed. After that, Grayson Waller cuts a promo chiding Sanga. Apparently, Waller fired Sanga and the two have a match tonight.
...
...
...
Vic Joseph says that an inadvertent hair whip led to Stratton getting the win. After the match, Bron Breakker blows by GYV as he looks for his father. He hears his father's voice, but it's a recording left by Gacy in the cage that held Rick Steiner.
...
Sarray puts her foot on Stratton's chest but Stratton holds it. Sarray kicks her multiple times before landing her rope-assisted dropkick. It sends Stratton out of the ring. Sarray throws her back into the ring. Sarray has her by the waist, but Stratton breaks out of it. She lands a spinning plancha to pick up the win.
Result - Tiffany Stratton defeats Sarray by pin.
...
Stratton hits a shoulder block to the gut before hitting a rope-assisted Senton for another near fall. She grabs Sarray by the neck and yells at her, but Sarray screams and stands up. Stratton goes to the ropes but is cut off by a Sarray dropkick. She hits another love before going to the top for a double stomp. 
...
Stratton lands a kick right off the bat but Sarray tosses her. Sarray goes for a quick pin but counters into a leglock and Last Chancery. Stratton breaks it with the ropes. She kicks the Warrior of the Sun as Sarray goes for a bottom rope dropkick. She hits a hip attack for a near fall.
...
We get another segment before the first match. Carmelo Hayes says that he doesn't need a Championship but the Championship needs him. Santos Escobar says Melo isn't worthy and that he can get to the back of the line. Trick and Melo respond to Escobar, setting up a match for tonight.
...
...
Tiffany Stratton is out next for a match with Sarray. She's smiling and even high-fives a fan. Is that a sign of a double switch?
...
During the melee, Breakker randomly comes to the ring through the crowd. He calls Joe Gacy out. He wants his father's HOF ring. Gacy says come find me on several of the big screens in the arena. I know people don't like Gacy, but he's offering up an alternative foe for Breakker that he simply can't overpower with athletic ability. It's called mind games.
...
Kit Wilson says that after dominating NXT UK, things were a bit drab. GYV cuts them off, dressed in suits and sporting a more serious delivery. Drake says that the only reason Pretty Deadly had success in the UK was that they decided to leave. Gibson says that they are long overdue an opportunity and they're going to take it tonight. This then brings out Legado Del Fantasma in a promo parade. Chaos ensues.
...
Bron Breakker is also shown entering the building on a split-screen. I guess he didn't park in the middle of the parking lot as usual . . . .
...
The New NXT Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly, kick the show off this week. Some fans are booing while others are clapping. I'm in the latter.

More on:

LIVE CHAT online
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी