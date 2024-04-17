Create
  • WWE NXT Live Results (April 16, 2024):The Rock's progeny attempts to RUIN title run
WWE NXT Live Results (April 16, 2024):The Rock's progeny attempts to RUIN title run

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 17, 2024 06:51 IST

Find out what happens live on WWE NXT right here.

06:51 (IST)17 APR 2024

Hail attacks Jacy after the match as officials try to pull them apart. Back in the ring, Lyra Valkyria goes after Tatum Paxley and the officials try to pull them apart. Kelly Kincaid then interviews Roxy as she says she doesn't care what Lyra and Tatum do to each other as long as they stay away from her title. She also says whoever wins can face her for the title and that Ava's job is easy. Ava then shows up to book a Triple Threat pitting Perez against both Lyra and Tatum. So . . . Roxanne was kinda right though.

06:49 (IST)17 APR 2024

Paxley lands a Tilt-A-Whirl backbreaker on Hail. She adds a choke in the corner before landing a crossbody to Hail's midsection. She hits a Gutwrench Suplex for a near fall. She then mounts Hail before choking her from the bottom. Hail gains momentum with a headbutt followed by some offense. She goes for more moves but Jazmyn Nyx shows up on the apron to distract the ref. Jacy Jayne then attacks Hail as she attempts a Senton off the middle rope. Tatum takes advantage and picks up the win.
Result - Tatum Paxley defeats Thea Hail by pin.

06:45 (IST)17 APR 2024

Ruca is complaining to Ava about Blair Davenport's interference in her match tonight. Sol wants a No DQ match with Blair next week. So much for the carefree surfer lady who said the attack wasn't personal a few weeks ago.

06:42 (IST)17 APR 2024

Je'Von Evans is already light years ahead of people who have been in NXT for a few years. Big things in his future.

06:40 (IST)17 APR 2024

Ilja helps Evans up after the match and shakes his hand. We then pivot to Kelly Kincaid interviewing Karmen Petrovic. She says she'll train with Nattie and be in her corner. Vice walks in and says that nothing they train for can handle her 'heat.' She also says they'll 'never believe who's in her corner next week.' Who could it be now??

06:38 (IST)17 APR 2024

Ilja goes for the Constantine Special, but Evans counters it with a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Evans goes to the top but is met with a few chops to the chest from the Champ. Je'Von goes for a springboard move, but Ilja stops him. He blasts Evans with a knee to the chest for a close call. Evans then counters a powerbomb into a DDT that sends Ilja from the ring.

Evans hits a flying splash to the outside. He goes up top for another move, but Ilja gets his knees up. He rolls a Death Valley Driver into the corner before hitting the Torpedo Moscow for the win.

Result - Ilja Dragunov defeats Je'Von Evans by pin.

06:35 (IST)17 APR 2024

Evans lands a few chops, but Ilja returns fire with headbutts. He adds a kick off the ropes for a near fall. Evans then kicks Ilja's chest a few times. He goes for a move off the rope but is caught by Ilja and powerbombed. Ilja lands a strong Lariat for a two-count.

06:34 (IST)17 APR 2024

Ilja goes for a third one, but Evans breaks out. He lands an Enzuigiri instead. Evans tries to kick The Champ, but Ilja catches it, lands several chops, and boots on the face. As Ilja retreats, Evans lands a Superkick.

06:33 (IST)17 APR 2024

Many people run out to answer the challenge, including Joe Gacy and Lexis King. Je'Von Evans comes from the other side of the ring and springboards over the announce table AND the champ. He whiffs on a big kick, allowing Ilja to hit a German Suplex.

06:31 (IST)17 APR 2024

Ilja Dragunov makes his way to the ring for his open challenge.

06:28 (IST)17 APR 2024

The Family's exact words before the brawl:
"You paid us to take out one of your own because you didn't have the cajones to take out the trash yourself."

06:27 (IST)17 APR 2024

The two sides trade fisticuffs after the comments from Dempsey.

06:27 (IST)17 APR 2024

They talk about 'taking out the trash.' Luca says that NQCC owes The Don a debt and will handle it off the books if they don't pay. It takes a long promo splash to finally get The Don to say that 'the Heritage Cup looks nice.' Dempsey doesn't want some 'low-life scum' like Tony D disgracing the cup.

06:24 (IST)17 APR 2024

The Don says he knew the Family had to grow after he and Stacks lost their tag team titles. He has faith in Stacks, Luca, and Adrianna Rizzo when she's ready to be the face of the women's division. He says toughness comes from longevity, but he's interrupted by the Drew Gulak-less No Quarter Catch Crew. Charlie Dempsey is acting as the de facto leader now.

06:22 (IST)17 APR 2024

Holland is back.

06:22 (IST)17 APR 2024

The D'Angelo Family comes out next for some Italian stuff. 

06:21 (IST)17 APR 2024

Mr. Chase and Thea Hail have a heart-to-heart about Chase betting on Hail to win the NXT Women's Title, putting Chase University in a bad state. He says he just wanted Thea to be okay, so he threw in the towel during her match.

06:15 (IST)17 APR 2024

Malik and Edris squabble during the training session.

06:15 (IST)17 APR 2024

Ridge storms by Spears, and Spears laughs. Backstage, Josh Briggs is in the trainer's room. He isn't cleared due to some bruised ribs. Ivar checks on him and says, heal up for a few weeks, and I'll face Oba Femi and win the North American Title. Briggs declines and tells Ivar to go back to RAW. We then get a training montage from Brinley Reece, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe.

06:13 (IST)17 APR 2024

Wilde lands a neckbreaker and a kick. Ridge falls out of the ring but Wilde goes for a Suicide Dive. Holland catches him in stride and lands a power slam on the outside. He then hits a Spike DDT to pick up the win.
Result - Ridge Holland defeats Joaquin Wilde by pin.

06:12 (IST)17 APR 2024

After sending Wilde outside, Ridge wraps Wilde in the ropes to land a few uppercuts. Holland lands a belly-to-belly suplex, but Wilde recovers quickly. After landing some offense, Ridge blasts him with a Pounce. Instead of pinning him, Ridge picks Wilde up. He goes for more offense, but Wilde counters it with a DDT. Shawn Spears makes his way to the entranceway to watch the match.

06:10 (IST)17 APR 2024

Wilde evades Ridge several times. He lands a crossbody for a two-count. He then sends Ridge to the outside, but Ridge lands a few European Uppercuts. He goes for another move, but Wilde moves. Ridge hits the ringpost. 

06:09 (IST)17 APR 2024

Arianna wants Gigi to look like her. Up next is a retirement that could rival one of Lio Rush's many retirements as Ridge Holland returns to the ring a few weeks after 'walking away.' He faces Joaquin Wilde.

06:08 (IST)17 APR 2024

Back to a segment from earlier today. Arianna Grace is 'working' with Georgina, aka Gigi Dolin. Grace assumed Gigi would be late, but she was on time. Arianna says we strive for the world and universal peace and not the idea that someone will kick your b*tt.

06:06 (IST)17 APR 2024

Nattie has laid out a challenge

06:01 (IST)17 APR 2024

Nattie appears on the big screen to challenge Lola Vice to an NXT Underground match in two weeks. Vice thinks no one can hang with her in the cage, so she'll get her chance to prove it. We then get another NXT Anonymous piece with Ridge talking to Ava for some reason. Joaquin Wilde walks up to him, and Ridge slams him into the wall by grabbing his neck.

06:00 (IST)17 APR 2024

Sol goes for the Sol Snatcher, but Lola holds her foot. She lands a Sunset Flip instead for two. Ruca goes to the top for another move, but Blair Davenport runs out and pulls her down right in front of the ref, who doesn't end the match on disqualification. Vice lands a spinning kick to pick up the win.
Result - Lola Vice defeats Sol Ruca by pin

05:59 (IST)17 APR 2024

Lola kicks Ruca in the gut a few times. Vice locks in a rear-naked choke, but Sol rushes into the corner back-first. Lola locks it in again but Sol falls back to break out of it again. Vice whiffs on a second butt attack, but Sol moves. She hits a springboard elbow and a power slam that almost gives Vice a concussion. She adds a standing moonsault for a near fall.

05:57 (IST)17 APR 2024

Ruca hits a move but does a flip just to hit a kick. Instead of, you know, just kicking her. She hits a Facebuster and a dropkick. She goes for a move in the corner, but Lola moves. She barely connects with a spinning back fist. Vice kicks Ruca into the corner and then hits a hip attack for two. 

05:54 (IST)17 APR 2024

Lyra is nothing to her now and is 'in her way' of becoming the NXT Women's Champ. 

05:54 (IST)17 APR 2024

A vignette for Tatum Paxley airs. She says she wanted to be like all the other girls as a kid, playing with dolls. No one wanted to play with her. She says the NXT Women's title made them friends but when she lost it, it broke her heart.

05:48 (IST)17 APR 2024

Ava is in her 'office,' and Ilja Dragunov enters. She doesn't think it's fair that Ilja has the week off, but Trick has to fight Melo tonight. Ilja tells her to do what she must and that he welcomes the challenge. Ava says he'll be able to pick his opponent. Up next is Lola Vice against Sol Ruca. Who will the NXT fans root for since they love both?

05:46 (IST)17 APR 2024

Dar goes for his finisher but Dijak hits a boot. The two trade kicks with Dijak landing one that drops Dar to the mat. Hard Justice motions for Feast Your Eyes but Oro gets on the apron to distract Dijak. Dijak kicks him off the apron and Dar hits his running knee to pick up the upset win.
Result - Noam Dar defeats Dijak by pin.

05:45 (IST)17 APR 2024

Dar goes for a Fishermen's Suplex but he can't lift the bigger Dijak. Dar tries again but Dijak kicks out of it. He whiffs on a big boot, getting tied up in the ropes. Dar hits a clothesline off the top, but Dijak kicks out. He counters into an armbar but Dijak breaks it. The big man falls out of the ring and hits the steel steps after Dar hits a kick. He adds a delayed dropkick and then a spinning back elbow, but Dijak kicks out.

05:42 (IST)17 APR 2024

Dar has Dijak grounded with a leglock as we come off the commercial. Dijak bludgeons Dar to break the hold, including a boot to the face. Hard Justice hits a clothesline off the ropes, followed by several chops in the corner. He adds a suplex throw before going for a discus big boot. Dar jumps on Dijak and locks on another Guillotine, but Dijak counters it into a sit-out chokeslam for a near fall.

05:37 (IST)17 APR 2024

Dar locks in a Guillotine, but Dijak slams him into the corner. Dijak then tosses Dar out of the ring.

05:35 (IST)17 APR 2024

Dar kicks Dijak low a few times, but it doesn't take long for Dijak to catch one of Dar's kicks. Dar lands a spinning back fist and a forearm for two. He tries to work on the big man's arm, but Dijak stands up quickly. Dar escapes the ring, and Dijak chases. Hard Justice hits a springboard Lariat for one.

05:33 (IST)17 APR 2024

Kicking off tonight's show is Noam Dar taking on Dijak. Meta-Four is coming out to the ring so you know they'll interfere.

05:31 (IST)17 APR 2024

On tap for tonight's NXT:
A Steel Cage Grudge Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail
Dijak vs. Noam Dar
The Authors of Pain vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
Lola Vice vs. Sol Ruca
AND MORE!
