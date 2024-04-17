WWE NXT Live Results (April 16, 2024):The Rock's progeny attempts to RUIN title run

Hail attacks Jacy after the match as officials try to pull them apart. Back in the ring, Lyra Valkyria goes after Tatum Paxley and the officials try to pull them apart. Kelly Kincaid then interviews Roxy as she says she doesn't care what Lyra and Tatum do to each other as long as they stay away from her title. She also says whoever wins can face her for the title and that Ava's job is easy. Ava then shows up to book a Triple Threat pitting Perez against both Lyra and Tatum. So . . . Roxanne was kinda right though.