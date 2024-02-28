WWE NXT Live Results (February 27, 2024) - SHOCKING return!! Major star brutalized!!

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 28, 2024 07:49 IST

Find out what happens live on WWE NXT right here.

07:49 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Von hits a few elbows to regain control. King knees him in the head but he shakes it off. He drops King with a big boot before sending him over the top rope. Mr. Stone barks at Lexis but Lexis shoves himself and Von into Mr. Stone. Von checks on his friend before getting back into the ring. He hits a clotheslines to the back of Von's head before standing him up for a move. Mr. Stone gets on the apron to bark at King even more, allowing Wagner to roll him up.
Result - Von Wagner defeats Lexis King by pin.

07:46 (IST)28 FEB 2024

King slaps Von's chest, but it has no effect. Wagner drops King with a punch and then again with a shoulder block. Von hits a delayed suplex, but King starts to target his knee. He hits a knee-breaker and a Dragon Screw leg sweep before slamming Von's knee against the ringpost.

07:44 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Before the commercial, Brooks Jensen challenges Oba Femi in the vaunted parking lot. Kelly Kincaid tries to get a word with Carmelo Hayes, but his security team is flanking the door. 

She is finally let in, and he says that if he doesn't get a title contract, then Ilja doesn't get Him. Up next is Von Wagner taking on Lexis King.

07:38 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Holland says that when he retaliates, he always takes it too far and is out to apologize. He says he's sorry, but then the lights go out—one of the cryptic lines that have been airing shows up on screens all over the arena. A hooded figure then blasts Ridge from behind with a chair. It turns out to be the returning Shawn Spears!!!!!

07:36 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Tatum says she'd do anything for Lyra. Lyra then says she talked to Ava, and they'll be teaming together next week against the Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team titles. Ridge Holland then comes out and asks them to leave so he can get something off his chest. Boo.

07:33 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Lyra wishes Shotzi a speedy recovery and a title shot when she's healthy. You probably won't be Champ when she comes back. She also gives props to Lash Legend for stepping up. Lyra then asks Tatum Paxley to come out since she didn't interfere last week. Tatum emerges from between the crowd and the plex-barricade.

07:31 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Kelly Kincaid blindsides Noam Dar in the back, and he chokes on his water. He claims PTSD from the attack of Mr. Stone's 'little gremlins.' She asks him who he wants to face from the No Quarter Catch Crew, and he says it doesn't matter. He then sends it back to Booker and Vic. Out next is NXT Women's Champ Lyra Valkyria.

07:26 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Joe Gacy then comes out in his straitjacket. Dijak can't believe it. As he addresses Gacy, Luca clotheslines him over the ropes. He and Gacy fight. 
We cut to The D'Angelo Family watching the monitor. Tony D tells Stacks to "go bring him to me," referencing Crusifino since he blasted Dijak with a crowbar to send him from the ring.

07:24 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Dijak beats him a few times, but Luca hits an uppercut and a Cannonball. Dijak slaps Luca's chest several times before landing a bunch in succession. That wakes Crusifino up, but Dijak kicks him in the face. Dijak drops him with a Lariat. Luca fights back, trying to feel Dijak like a tree. He hits a belly-to-back suplex but gets blasted with a Discus Boot from Dijak. The big man hits Feast Your Eyes on Luca for the win.

Result - Dijak defeats Luca Crusifino by pin.

07:21 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Up next is Luca Crusifino taking on Dijak. Crusifino tried to stop Dijak from holding Joe Gacy hostage last week. Luca also sends Dijak over the announce table with a sliding kick under the ropes.

07:20 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Before the next match, the Wolfdogs run into The O.C. They trade jokes. Bron Breakker ends up being the voice of reason in a group of three bald guys. The O.C. says they'll wait if Bron and Baron get by Chase U.

07:17 (IST)28 FEB 2024


It would be a shock if Meta-Four DIDN'T interfere in a match.

07:14 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Backstage, Thea Hail is talking with Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne. They say that men should be chasing them. Thea also says that Riley wanted to date the bubbly, happy girl she was before meeting Jayne. 

She then calls Fallon Henley a loser and also calls the earlier version of Thea Hail a loser. Kiana and Izzi walk up to congratulate Jacy on the calendar. Everyone but Hail walks off together.

07:12 (IST)28 FEB 2024

The two exchange slaps until Perez takes over. She blasts Jackson with a bevy of strikes before hitting an uppercut and a side Russian Leg Sweep. She finishes the mouthy Jackson off with a Crossface submission.

Result - Roxanne Perez defeats Jakara Jackson by submission.

07:10 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Perez goes for Pop Rox near the ropes, but Lash Legend grabs Jakara's hands so Perez can't hit the move. The ref sees it and sends Lash packing. Jackson decks Roxy outside before pulling her hair in a submission move.

07:09 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Roxy rushes Jakara until she rolls out of the ring. Lash gets in Roxy's face to protect Jakara, but Roxy evades a move. Jakara hits a kick when they go back into the ring. Vic keeps claiming that Roxy is acting like a baby because she's mad, and people keep jumping over her. Jackson was just hyping up her friend. He even backtracks by saying he can't believe he said something nice about Meta-Four. Roxy hits a springboard moonsault for a near fall.

07:03 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Backstage, Ava is on the phone with someone addressing the tag team situation, potentially a Fatal Fourway for Roadblock. 

Oba Femi comes in to ask her about his next victim. She says many people are lining up, and she'll let him know. Ilja then comes in and says, "Let's Talk," as the door closes. 

Up next is Roxanne Perez taking on Jakara Jackson.

07:01 (IST)28 FEB 2024

As their music hits, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson appear in the crowd to call out The O.C. for their blindside last week. Before they leave, Nathan Frazer and Axiom come out to say they want to get their hands on The O.C. 

Frazer says that when the LWO attacks you, they at least do it to your face. Wilde and Del Toro jump off the ropes behind The O.C. to send Anderson and Gallows packing. 

The Wolfdogs then show up with shades on in the random arena pulpit as those three teams stare at them.

07:00 (IST)28 FEB 2024

The O.C. uses quick tags to ground Blade with headlocks. Blade fights back with a Sunset Flip. He eventually tags in Edris, who kicks Gallows off the ring apron.

He hits a jumping knee and a Jackhammer on Anderson. On the outside, Gallows sends Blade into the steel steps. They take control of the in-ring action, hitting a Magic Killer on Enofe for the win.

The O.C. defeats Malik Blade and Edris Enofe by pin.

06:57 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Blade and Enofe hit a few tandem moves on Karl. The Big LG steps in to point at Blade, allowing Karl to poke him in the eyes. Gallows tags in lands a big boot on Blade.

06:55 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are next battling former RAW Tag Team Champs Gallows and Anderson. Anderson bullies Blade early on, but Blade quickly answers with a dropkick and a tag to Edris. They hit tandem dropkicks on both members of The O.C. Enofe hits a head scissors move on Anderson before tagging Blade back in.

06:53 (IST)28 FEB 2024


So the opening match has outside interference. I wonder if the Heritage Cup match main event will too . . .

06:50 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Jackson also uses the cliche that Lash "didn't have to get ready because she stayed ready." 

06:49 (IST)28 FEB 2024

We get another pre-taped segment with Roxanne Perez continuing her anger at everyone getting random title shots rather than earning them. 

As she's steaming in the locker room, Jakara Jackson comes in to taunt her and say that Lash was in the right place at the right time last week. 

She also mocks how Roxy lost the title in the first place. Roxy jumps her, and the rest of the ladies in the locker room pull them apart.

06:47 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Jordan almost rolls James up for a big win, but Kiana kicks out. She lands on the ring curtain and tries to hit another springboard move, but Izzi Dame grabs her leg, causing her to hit the apron head-first on the way down. She tosses Jordan back into the ring so Kiana can hit the Dealbreaker knee strike for the win.

Result - Kiana James defeats Kelani Jordan by pin.

06:45 (IST)28 FEB 2024

James and Jordan (not LeBron and Michael) hit dueling crossbodies to even the playing field. Jordan recovers to land some clotheslines and an elbow to knock James down. She hits a kick for a nearfall. 

Kelani goes for a handspring move off the ropes, but James ducks. She goes for it again, landing a move that ends up being a flashy Uranage. James tosses Jordan through the ropes, but Jordan goes for another unsuccessful move off the ropes as James plants her with a Spinebuster.

06:42 (IST)28 FEB 2024


Melo needs to get better security, or at least people who know how to deal with a Dragon!

06:39 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Up first is Kelani Jordan taking on Kiana James w/Izzi Dame. Booker T has also returned to the announce table after a few weeks away due to an emergency medical issue. Jordan sends Kiana out of the ring. She then hits a springboard moonsault on James and Dame after Dame gets in her way. 

06:36 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Melo says that Ilja can get everything in order with Ava and a contract, and then he'll consider talking with the NXT Champ. Some of the security gets decked by The Mad Dragon. 

We then cut to a segment from earlier today with Gigi Dolin asking Ava if they can discuss what's next for her. She opens her door to find Jaida Parker in there. She thinks that since she beat one person, she should get more opportunities. It leads to a match for tonight.

06:33 (IST)28 FEB 2024

Ilja Dragunov wastes no time in calling out Carmelo Hayes. He calls Melo a terrible person. Melo saunters out in an all-white ensemble. He brings out his security to stand between him and Ilja. Hayes also claims that Ilja is mad because he got used to making Trick doubt things.

06:30 (IST)28 FEB 2024

On tap for tonight's show:
Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov come face-to-face
Roxanne Perez vs. Jakara Jackson
Lexis King vs. Von Wagner
The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) take on Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James
AND MORE!!
