WWE NXT Live Results (February 27, 2024) - SHOCKING return!! Major star brutalized!!

Von hits a few elbows to regain control. King knees him in the head but he shakes it off. He drops King with a big boot before sending him over the top rope. Mr. Stone barks at Lexis but Lexis shoves himself and Von into Mr. Stone. Von checks on his friend before getting back into the ring. He hits a clotheslines to the back of Von's head before standing him up for a move. Mr. Stone gets on the apron to bark at King even more, allowing Wagner to roll him up. Result - Von Wagner defeats Lexis King by pin.
