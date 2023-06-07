WWE NXT Live Results (June 6, 2023) Mustafa Ali tries to figure out Joe Gacy.

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 07, 2023 06:43 IST

Find out what happened live on WWE NXT!

06:43 (IST)7 JUN 2023

06:42 (IST)7 JUN 2023

Mac Mitchell interviews Mustafa Ali after his appearance on last week's show. Wes Lee interrupts and says it'd be cool to have a match. Ali doesn't want to be handed a title shot, but he says after he beats Joe Gacy, things could be different if Lee keeps his title.

After the Corbin match, we get another edition of Nathan Frazer's talk show. He runs down Battleground results but lands on Noam Dar and his crew. Frazer brings on Dragon Lee as the new "International Correspondent." He gives five names for the new group, including The Jakara Jackson Fiva Minus 1, and some other nuggets. Frazer then lays down a challenge for Noam Dar and the Heritage Cup.

Corbin goes shoulder-first into the ring post, allowing Trick to land some punches. Corbin falls and Trick goes for a jumping kick but buckles under the "injury" he suffered earlier in the match. Corbin takes advantage and hits End of Days for the win.
Result - Baron Corbin defeats Trick Williams by pin.

Trick fights back, landing a dropkick and jumping knee strike. He hits a spinning neck breaker for a near fall. Corbin goes for a chokeslam but Trick counters into a Capoeira Kick. He goes for another move but is hit with Deep Six from Corbin for a two-count. The crowd chants "this is awesome" which is kind of a stretch.

Corbin sends Williams to the outside in front of the announce desk. Trick hurts his knee and Corbin pounces on the injury. He sends Williams into the steel steps knee-first. Baron adds a spinebuster and a single-leg Boston Crab.

Trick turns the tide, hitting his pop-up punch to send Corbin out of the ring.

Up next is Baron Corbin taking on Trick Williams. Corbin is in black shorts and looks weird. Corbin is in control early on. Before the match, the show a tweet from Carmelo Hayes where he says he had two matches in 48 hours, and once he gets back to 100%, he'll take Corbin out. 

Von Wagner might try out this therapy thing cuz his shrink is easy to look at . . .

After the match, Dana Brooke is shown in the parking lot. She says she's going to enter the battle royal tonight and be the last woman standing.

Palmer catches a kick and gets in some offense. She lands a few kicks until she makes the mistake of going to the top again. Blair pulls her off and hits a Falcon Arrow for the win.
Result - Blair Davenport defeats Dani Palmer by pin.

Palmer goes for a high-flying move but gets kicked in the gut. Blair adds a gutbuster and more offense to Palmer's midsection. 

Up next is Blair Davenport's return to NXT. She's taking on Dani Palmer who she attacked last week.

Stacks then meets with The Don in lock-up. He asks if there are any leads in finding out who ratted on him. Stacks says he has some lawyer ready to represent D'Angelo. D'Angelo says he's been living like a king in the prison. Stacks has to "figure it out" when it comes to finding partners against Gallus next week.

Julius hits a moonsault off the top. Rip pushes Jagger out of the way to absorb Brutus' cannonball. Julius then does the same thing for Brutus but gets superkicked. Vic mentions that Julius sacrificed himself but doesn't mention that Rip did it first. All four men are dropped, leaving Ivy Nile and Ava. Ava still looks rough. Ava gets easily locked in the Dragon Sleeper but Jagger pulls Ava out of it. While the ref tries to get Jagger out of the ring, Ava blasts Ivy in the face while wearing her mask. She shockingly gets the pin.
Result - Ava and the Dyad defeat Ivy Nile and the Creeds.

Brutus counters a suplex on Rip. Rip tags Jagger in while Julius jumps on the ropes like a seven year old. He makes the tag to Julius and he goes on his suplex/kip up run.

Coming off the commercials, the Schism is in charge, but we didn't see any of it. Rip and Jagger swap tags, including Jagger hitting Sliced Bread. Ava also decks Ivy while she's not looking.

Ava quickly tags out, allowing Rip and Brutus to come in. Brutus hits a standing moonsault followed by Ivy suplexing Brutus onto Rip.

This is Ava's second official match in NXT. The first was at Stand and Deliver. The Creeds do their usual knee volley on Jagger Reid. Reid goes to pick Julius up but as usual, it's turned into a deadlift suplex from the knees of Julius. Gotta make them meatheads look good! Julius finally drops him and then hits a dropkick. Reid actually gets a move in until Ava tags in. She decks Julius until Ivy comes in.

Before the first match, it looks like Bron Breakker attacked Ilja backstage.

The first match is the Dyad and Ava taking on the Creeds and Ivy Nile, so one of the Dyad is eating the pin.

We then cut to Thea Hail limping out of the building from an earlier training session with Charlie Dempsey. He actually says "good work" today and he wants the same effort tomorrow. She seems to enjoy it until Duke Hudson comes over to ask her why she's putting up with Dempsey and Gulak. She wants to learn more moves and get tougher.

Corbin also drops that he's the last person to beat Roman Reigns by pin. Ilja challenges Corbin to a match for tonight and shows off a bruise he got at Battleground. Corbin accepts but is then blindsided by Trick Williams.

As he continues to run down the current state of NXT, Ilja Dragunov comes out to stick up for the roster and for himself. He says he isn't soft and that if anyone is next for Carmelo Hayes, it's him, the Mad Russian. Corbin looks almost half a foot taller.

After attacking Carmelo Hayes last week, Baron Corbin kicks off the show by entering the arena. He smugly walks by some stars in the back before heading to the ring to run down the current NXT roster. He says he's an OG and that this roster isn't as good as the one he was a part of.
