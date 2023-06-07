WWE NXT Live Results (June 6, 2023) Mustafa Ali tries to figure out Joe Gacy.

Find out what happened live on WWE NXT!
What a match!@_trickwilliams and @BaronCorbinWWE are laying it all on the line tonight!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YlTjm4sZHG— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023
DANA BROOKE IS HERE!@DanaBrookeWWE has her sights set on the No.1 Contenders Battle Royal and @tiffstrattonwwe's NXT Women's Championship 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vZLQF4gbXx— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023
"Maybe I'll give it a shot." 🤣@WWEVonWagner @MrStoneWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yNcQMnQLLR— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2023
"It's Gallus! Trust your gut!"@TonyDangeloWWE and @Channing_WWE think they know exactly who set The Don up...#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Xyswe7tkWk— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023
Another week, another insane feat of strength by The #CreeedBrothers 😤@JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DYAKTJ5wBw— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023
LET'S GO @_trickwilliams!— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023
That's what @BaronCorbinWWE gets for messing with Trick-Melo Gang 👊#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LTzoZ7Dft1
"If I must ravage your body in pain to put you aside for what I want, then so be it."@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR doesn't care who @BaronCorbinWWE is, nothing will stop him from getting to the NXT Championship. 🍿🍿🍿#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rKDWijOMuP— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2023