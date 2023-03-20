Create
Live

WWE NXT Live Results (March 21, 2023) Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh renew their rivalry

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 22, 2023 06:26 IST

Check out the live results from WWE NXT.

topic-thumbnail

06:26 (IST)22 MAR 2023

06:23 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Ilja then gets sent head-first into the bottom rope.

06:23 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Kicking off the match, Ilja lands some knees and strikes but JD fights back with a corkscrew Senton from the outside. The opponents evade and land strikes to each other before falling over simultaneously. They engage in a slap fest before Ilja hits a series of German suplexes. Ilja hits his comeback clothesline for a near fall. He adds a knee in the corner and one off the top buckle. He climbs up again but is met by McDonagh, who pulls him down by his hair.

06:18 (IST)22 MAR 2023

The NXT Anonymous account caught a distraught Indi Hartwell after losing her match. She runs into Zoey Stark who laughs. We switch to Kiana James and Fallon Henley arguing about Brooks Jensen. James acts like she had her hand caught in the cookie jar as Henley storms off.

06:17 (IST)22 MAR 2023

06:13 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Lee gives the first spot to Dragon Lee, but then JD McDonagh comes out. JD says that Wes Lee is lucky that he hasn't had his eyes on the North American Title because it would be his instead of Wes Lee's. Ilja Dragunov then comes out dancing for his match with JD.

06:10 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Lee says he has a chip on his shoulder and that he wants to compete against the best the world has to offer. He addresses how he can pick his opponents but is interrupted by Dragon Lee. Dragon says that he came to NXT for the same reason - to face the best. He also said he liked the chaos and that he wants to be a part of the match at Stand & Deliver.

06:07 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Lyra Valkyria runs through a building and says she'll be at Stand & Deliver. Mac Mitchell interviews Gigi Dolin about the ladder match at Stand & Deliver. She runs through her history before Stratton interrupts and says some dumb stuff about climbing to the top (like you are supposed to in a ladder match). Up next is Wes Lee.

06:03 (IST)22 MAR 2023

06:00 (IST)22 MAR 2023

The Creeds show up at the Gallus bar because they are going to be Champions again. They challenge Gallus to pool, which they lose. They then play darts which the Creeds win. We're not surprised they weren't good at pool because it takes more skill than slamming someone into the mat. It's 1-1 and the Creeds make the obvious challenge for Stand & Deliver. They all leave the bar to see Tony D and Stacks waiting outside.

05:57 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Indi goes to the top buckle but Stratton pulls her down. She hits the Kenny Omega-like combo of a Death Valley Driver Senton followed by a moonsault for the win.

Result - Tiffany Stratton defeats Indi Hartwell via pinfall.

05:56 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Stratton gets two near falls with the second coming off a double stomp that legitimately could have knocked Indi out. Indi finally gets a move in, hitting a suplex to even the field. Hartwell adds a series of strikes and a big boot for two. Stratton counters with a power slam off the ropes. Stratton goes for a springboard Swanton off the top rope but Indi moves and hits a Spinebuster.

05:49 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Tiffany gets the first pin attempt off of a suplex. She hits her handstand flip splash but Indi fights back. She goes for an uppercut in the ropes but Stratton moves. Stratton then trips Indi up in the ring apron.

05:47 (IST)22 MAR 2023

05:47 (IST)22 MAR 2023

05:39 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Elton and Kit beat Trick and Melo, but Bron runs out and makes the save. He tosses Elton and Kit out of the ring before helping Melo up. He says he doesn't want anything to happen to Carmelo until Stand & Deliver. The first match of the night is Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell with a spot in the title ladder match on the line. Wonder who will win ...

05:38 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Trick makes a match for Melo and . . . Bron against Pretty Deadly. Melo is a little surprised that Trick didn't volunteer.

05:36 (IST)22 MAR 2023

They then mock what Carmelo and Bron were wearing last week, so it'll be a tag team match between Hayes and Breakker against Pretty Deadly.

05:35 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Maybe it's something fashionable, but I don't have any fashion sense. Elton Prince is wearing what looks like suspenders for a gun holster. They claim that the footage of their loss last week as well as when Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker attacked them in the final segment has been wiped from the record.

05:33 (IST)22 MAR 2023

Pretty Deadly kicks off the night, dressed as Abercrombie cops.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online