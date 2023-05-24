WWE NXT Live Results (May 23, 2023) NXT Women's Title match set for NXT Battleground

Find out what happened on the latest episode of NXT right here.
IT IS OFFICIAL!@Real_Valkyria will take on @tiffstrattonwwe for the #WWENXT Women's Championship THIS SUNDAY #NXTBattleground!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 24, 2023
Tickets 🎟️: https://t.co/HG4i6hUAlZ pic.twitter.com/jVKtmP7dDa
Sunday won't be for the faint of heart....@DijakWWE and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR are going to absolutely DESTROY each other THIS SUNDAY at #NXTBattleground!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Md5iYkiX94— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
Woah what just happened?!— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
Someone just took out @roxanne_wwe 😡😡😡#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zVsAPyhejk
.@LucaCrusifino, you just got served, courtesy of @WWEVonWagner!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/T6ySW9VsEE— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
Oh these two were spitting 🔥🔥🔥— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
Are we going to get Gigi Dolin and @jacyjaynewwe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match NEXT WEEK?!?!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/48jxr1uSMO
"Melo, I'll see you Sunday...champ."@bronbreakkerwwe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7cT9qmfAbW— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
With a little help from @dragonlee95, @WWEFrazer just beat @NoamDar!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lRIKzDERCK— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
Oh boy 😳@WesLee_WWE and Tyler Bate got into a shoving match during the commercial break... #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xkBRdi8S9M— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
The time for talking is apparently over 👊— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
The #CreedBrothers and #Gallus couldn't wait until #NXTBattleground!
(And @Channing_WWE had enough of Gallus' disrespect 🤌🤌🤌)#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nBqLt6l06Y
Woah!— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
A familiar face just came to the aid of @Axiom_WWE 😏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dst639Hf8k
.@Axiom_WWE was doing great!— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2023
Until he wasn't... 😬@DabbaKatoWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RNgprMqlgv
Lyra Valkyria defeats Cora Jade by pin.
Dabba-Kato defeats Axiom by pin.
Tyler Bate defeats Eddy Thorpe by pin
Nathan Frazer defeats Noam Dar by pin.
Hank Walker defeats Tank Ledger by pin.
Luca Crusafino defeats Von Wagner by disqualification.
Tiffany Stratton defeats Roxanne Perez by pin.