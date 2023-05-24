WWE NXT Live Results (May 23, 2023) NXT Women's Title match set for NXT Battleground

Create
Find out what happened on the latest episode of NXT right here.

Full Results for NXT for May 23, 2023.
Lyra Valkyria defeats Cora Jade by pin.
Dabba-Kato defeats Axiom by pin.
Tyler Bate defeats Eddy Thorpe by pin
Nathan Frazer defeats Noam Dar by pin.
Hank Walker defeats Tank Ledger by pin.
Luca Crusafino defeats Von Wagner by disqualification.
Tiffany Stratton defeats Roxanne Perez by pin.

Ilja goes head-first into the steel steps and Ilja kicks Dijak's feet so he falls face-first onto the steel steps. He hits his flying forearm on Dijak as the refs try to separate both men.

After the match, Lyra and Stratton have a staredown by the NXT Women's belt. In the background, Roxanne Perez stumbles to the back but is attacked by a hooded assailant, presumably the person who has attacked Wendy Choo, Sol Ruca, and Nikkita Lyons. Lyra runs the person off as Dijak's music hits. He and Ilja then beat up each other ringside as each man signs the contract for their Battleground match. Security tries to hold them back, but they keep bashing on each other. 

Weird choice for the finals since Stratton could have won the belt at either Stand & Deliver or when Indi defended the belt.

The women climb to the top buckle with Roxanne hitting a Hurricanrana for a close call. Stratton goes for a powerbomb but it's countered Perez hits a side leg sweep for two. Perez goes for Pop Rox but Stratton shrugs her off her back and onto the top rope. She hits the rolling Senton and moonsault off the top for the win.
Result - Tiffany Stratton defeats Roxanne Perez by pin.

Stratton has control off the commercial break but Roxy sends her to the outside of the ring. She hits two Suicide Dives and a crossbody off the top. Stratton catches her and hits her rolling Senton. She hits a flip instead as Roxy moves out of the way. Perez hits a few European Uppercuts until Tiffany hits a Lowdown for a near fall.

Stratton pounds on Roxy's arm but Perez keeps control with headscissors that send Tifanny out of the ring. She goes for a Suicide Dive but Stratton catches her. Roxy counters out and hits a kick. She goes for a move off the top buckle but Stratton knocks her off.

There was also an NXT Anonymous bit where Noam Dar asked Oro Mensah to be his second for Battleground. Frazer is going to be in Dragon Lee's corner. Early in the main event, Roxy gets a few pin attempts on Tiffany Stratton. 

Back to Tony D'Angelo and he's arrested by those cops.

Luca points at Von but Von works him over in various corners of the ring. A big boot sends him out of the ring. Von misses a splash and Luca hits a hip-toss slam for two. Von is overaggressive again as Von goes over the top rope. Luca attacks Mr. Stone to get the picture of Von as a baby. Stone tells him to focus on the match, but Von rises up like Keith Lee used to show up behind people. Von batters Crusafino in the ropes until the ref calls the match. Von sends Luca into the barricade but Mr. Stone stops him from sending the loudmouth through the table. Von does it anyways after a few thoughts.
Result - Luca Crusafino defeats Von Wagner by disqualification.

The People's Court theme plays as Luca is announced. Von Wagner comes out as a man on a mission. Nice knowing ya, Luca.

Luca Crusafino cuts a pre-match promo from the steps of a courthouse in Orange County. He thinks Von Wagner will regret not settling things out of court. 

Gigi wants to fight "right here, right now" but Jacy says they should do it next week in a steel cage. Dolin ups the ante by saying let's add weapons to it and a hardcore cage match is set for next week's show.

Gigi Dolin hits the ring to address Jacy Jayne. She says she found a family in NXT with Jacy and Mandy Rose until Jacy stabbed her in the back. Jacy appears in the arena in the former Toxic Lounge. Jayne says Dolin dragged her down while they were a team and that she moved on.

Stacks and the Creed are talking backstage after he came to their aid earlier in the night. They thank him for helping them out tonight but decline his offer to back them up on Sunday due to "being burned" in the past. Julius says that he and Tony D can have the first shot after they win back the titles.

Bron Breakker attacks both men after the match, keeping up with the nightly trend.

Tank gets the first real offense with a bodyslam and an elbow. Hank recovers and hits a series of slams before picking up the win over his friend.
Result - Hank Walker defeats Tank Ledger by pin.

Tag team partners Hank Walker and Tank Ledger do battle after learning that Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs got closer after doing the same. They trade shoulder blocks time after time.

Next up is footage of Carmelo Hayes returning home to Massachusetts ahead of Battleground. He does the rounds at restaurants, a Celtics game, and other Boston landmarks.

Mac Mitchell interviews Ilja in the locker room and he says he wanted Dijak to feel the pain he felt last week. Dijak then rushes into the locker room and groups of stars hold both men back.

Dar hits a spinning back elbow that knocks some spit out of Frazer's mouth. As he gets up, Dragon Lee, his opponent for Battleground, comes out to the ring to admire the Heritage Cup. It distracts Dar who pushes Lee away from his "baby." Frazer hits a Suicide Dive followed by the Phoenix Splash for the win.
Result - Nathan Frazer defeats Noam Dar by pin.

Frazer takes over with some offense and a spinning neck breaker for a near fall. Frazer misses on the Phoenix Splash. He and Dar collide but Dar locks in an ankle lock. Frazer breaks out of it by sending Dar into the middle buckle. Dar tries to lock in an armbar but breaks it with a pin attempt. Frazer hits a superkick for a close call.

Dar is in control off the commercial break. He works on Frazer's limbs with stomps. Dar lands some Muay Thai kicks until Frazer hits a reverse DDT to even the playing field. 

A lot of headlocks early on until Frazer blasts off every ring rope to tire Dar out. He hits a kick that sends the Scot out of the ring.

Bate and Lee had words during the commercial break. They won't be on the same page at Battleground.

Mac Mitchell interviews Lyra in the trainer's room. She knows her knee is bruised but doesn't feel any tears. She adds that she'll be there on Sunday for Battleground. Lyra also wants to face Roxanne Perez in the finals because "she's the best" in NXT.

After the match, the trend of post-fight attacks continues as Joe Gacy assaults Bate after his win. Lee doesn't hesitate but accidentally punches Bate instead of Gacy. Gacy hits his finisher on both men.

Bate fights back with a kick and an elbow off the middle rope. He adds a Standing Shooting Star Press for two. Thorpe gets out of the Tyler Driver 97 but gets dropped with a clothesline and then the finisher as Bate picks up the win.
Result - Tyler Bate defeats Eddy Thorpe by pin.

The two trade holds and counters early on. Thorpe hits a crossbody on Bate off the ropes. Bate tries an inside cradle pin attempt for two. Thorpe chops Bate's chest and then kicks his back for a near fall.

Wes Lee joins the announce desk for Bate vs. Thorpe.

Mac Mitchell interviews Wes Lee and he's unsure of things now that he knows Tyler Bate wants a title shot as well. Bate will face Eddy Thorpe next.

The Creeds challenge Gallus as expected, but Gallus attacks the Creeds. They get the upper hand until Stacks runs out to even the odds.

Joe Coffey says that he heard that Tony D had some problems at the docks. They then address the Creeds and of course, they come out because they must be involved in every title match.

Gallus shows up so that they can give the Creeds another title shot.

Bron cuts a pre-taped promo chronicling his journey as NXT Champion and then former Champion. They show footage of Melo wining the title but fail to show how Trick Williams interfered to help Melo become NXT Champion.

The cop shows Tony D a video and asks him if that is him in the video. He says it isn't him in the video. Another cop shows up and says there's new footage of Tony D that he'll want to see.
