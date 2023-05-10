WWE NXT Live Results (May 9, 2023) Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria advance, Bron breaks Trick Williams, and more

Check out the live results from WWE NXT!
Tiffany Stratton defeats Gigi Dolin by pin.
Gallus defeats the Dyad by pin.
Duke Hudson defeats Javier Bernal by pin.
Eddy Thorpe defeats Damon Kemp by pin
Ilja Dragunov defeats Dijak by disqualification.
Charlie Dempsey defeats Tyler Bate by pin.
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger by pin.
Lyra Valkyria defeats Kiana James by pin.
Bron Breakker defeats Trick Williams by submission.