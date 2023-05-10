WWE NXT Live Results (May 9, 2023) Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria advance, Bron breaks Trick Williams, and more

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 10, 2023 07:39 IST

Check out the live results from WWE NXT!

07:39 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Full Results for NXT for May 9, 2023.
Tiffany Stratton defeats Gigi Dolin by pin.
Gallus defeats the Dyad by pin.
Duke Hudson defeats Javier Bernal by pin.
Eddy Thorpe defeats Damon Kemp by pin
Ilja Dragunov defeats Dijak by disqualification.
Charlie Dempsey defeats Tyler Bate by pin.
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger by pin.
Lyra Valkyria defeats Kiana James by pin.
Bron Breakker defeats Trick Williams by submission.

07:37 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Bron locks the submission back in, but Carmelo Hayes shows up to try and help. He gets laid out with a thunderous spear.

07:35 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Bron keeps toying with Trick. He blasts him with a clothesline as the crowd taunts Bron throughout the match. Trick fights back with a neck breaker. Trick hits a Uranage for a near fall.

He goes for another move but Bron catches him and hits a power slam. Trick goes for a spinning heel kick but gets caught with a spear. Bron locks in the Steiner Recliner for the win.

Result - Bron Breakker defeats Trick Williams by submission.

07:33 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Announced for next week:
The Creeds vs. The Dyad
Tyler Bate and Wes Lee vs. Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak
Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne
Cora Jade vs. Fallon Henley

07:32 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Trick lands a few kicks, including one that sends Bron out of the ring. The fight continues in front of the announce table with Bron suplexing Trick on top of the table. Bron hits a few German Suplexes.

07:26 (IST)10 MAY 2023

07:23 (IST)10 MAY 2023

07:23 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Tony D and Stacks head to the Gallus bar to politic for a title shot. Tony says that his team would have won at Stand & Deliver had Joe Coffey not shown up to help Gallus win. Coffey tells them to beat it. This should lead to The D'Angelo Family adding a third member.

07:19 (IST)10 MAY 2023

James hits Lyra with her knees before landing a tilt-a-whirl power bomb of a near fall. Lyra counters out of a move and hits a spinning heel kick for the win.
Result - Lyra Valkyria defeats Kiana James by pinfall.

07:18 (IST)10 MAY 2023

James hits a gutbuster for a two-count. Lyra battles back with a series of kicks before dumping Kiana on the outside. She hits a dropkick through the ropes before tossing James back into the ring. She climbs to the top, but James evades the move. Lyra hits an enzuigiri instead, followed by a Northern Lights Suplex for a close call.

07:12 (IST)10 MAY 2023

The two trade pinning combos early on. Lyra gets choked in the ropes by Kiana. She then sends Lyra into the ring post shoulder first.

07:08 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Nathan Frazer has another installment of Hard Hitting Truths. He runs down the Draft and how NXT will be reshaped due to losing 17 stars. He mentions how his first appearance for WWE was appearing on Supernova Sessions back in 2021. He goes on to mock/target Dar and the Heritage Cup. He shows clips of Dar kissing the trophy and treating it like an actual baby.

07:02 (IST)10 MAY 2023

07:02 (IST)10 MAY 2023

The two teams shake hands after the match. After the tag team bout, we get another vignette of Lyra Valkyria running through the forest like a crow but also training.

07:00 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Briggs blasts Tank and Tank apparently loses a tooth. Jensen tags in and tries to hide his laughter. Briggs and Jensen hit a Heart Attack to pick up the quick win.
Result - Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger by pinfall.

06:59 (IST)10 MAY 2023

As the bell is about to ring, Brooks and Briggs rush their opponents. Hank and Tank recover, and Hank gets a quick pin attempt. Brooks tags in and hits an elbow for a two-count. 
Hank fights back with a shoulder block out of the corner. tank tags in and lands a splash. Vic keeps saying that certain stars "dominated" the gridiron. 

06:57 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Noam Dar interrupts Dragon Lee's interview with Mac Mitchell. He invites Lee on as the first guest of the Supernova Sessions. Lee accepts. 

06:54 (IST)10 MAY 2023

06:50 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Dempsey locks in an Abdominal Stretch, but Bate counters it into a Fireman's Carry. As that plays out, Joe Gacy comes out. Drew Gulak runs over for some reason, but Bate takes Gacy and Drew out with a splash over the top rope.
As Bate goes for a move off the ropes, Gulak distracts the ref. Gacy pops Bate, allowing Dempsey to hit a move for the win.

Result - Charlie Dempsey defeats Tyler Bate by pin.

06:48 (IST)10 MAY 2023

The two exchange about 10 European Uppercuts until Bate hits a T-Bone Suplex and a running Shooting Star Press for two. Dempsey hits a Butterfly Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. The two trade moves until they knock heads.

06:43 (IST)10 MAY 2023

06:40 (IST)10 MAY 2023

06:40 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Wes Lee walks in on Tyler Bate in meditation. He thanks Bate for having his back last week, while also promising to do the same for Bate this week against Charlie Dempsey. Bate didn't hear most of it because he was meditating.

06:38 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Dijak forgets how matches work and is mad that he lost by DQ. He continues to assault Ilja after the match, even trapping him under the steel steps.

06:36 (IST)10 MAY 2023

The two trade strikes until both men fall over. Dijak tosses Ilja across the ring. He hits a discus kick for a near fall. The big man gets angry. He grabs a chair from ringside, but the ref tries to stop him.
Dijak shoves the ref across the ring before hitting Ilja in the gut and back with the chair.

Result - Ilja Dragunov defeats Dijak by disqualification.

06:33 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Ilja hits a jumping knee and several chops early on. Dijak remembers he's big and tosses Ilja into the corner. He slaps Ilja's chest. 
It seems to wake the Mad Russian up as he hits a flurry of chops, followed by a knee off the top. Dragunov goes to the top, but Dijak shoves him off the top buckle.

06:28 (IST)10 MAY 2023

06:25 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Eddy locks in a single-leg Boston Crab until Kemp grabs the ring apron to break the hold. He kicks Thorpe in the face, but Thorpe hits a kick of his own, followed by a jumping elbow drop for the win.

Result - Eddy Thorpe defeats Damon Kemp by pin.

06:24 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Thorpe hits a crossbody and a chop but Kemp counters with a suplex off the rope for a near fall. Kemp adds a rolling Senton for another two-count. Thorpe fights back with a flurry of offense, including an Enzuguiri and a splash in the corner for a near fall. 

06:21 (IST)10 MAY 2023

The Creeds, of course, run into Gallus backstage. The Steveson brother who gets it faces newcomer Eddy Thorpe. 

06:17 (IST)10 MAY 2023

06:15 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Backstage, Mr. Stone and Von Wagner are bonding over favorites until some random guy mocks how Von had medical issues as a kid. Von doesn't take it kindly, grabbing the guy and shoving him into equipment. 

06:13 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Duke easily shoves Javy down early. Javy mocks Chase U by doing the pose but Duke drops him with a shoulder block and a body slam. Bernal hits a DDT for a near fall. Duke battles back with some clotheslines and a Senton followed by a German Suplex. Hudson ends it with the Razor's Edge for the win.
Result - Duke Hudson defeats Javier Bernal by pin.

06:08 (IST)10 MAY 2023

We see a randomly taped vignette of the NXT stalker watching footage of the attacks on Wendy Choo, Sol Ruca, and Nikkita Lyons. It leads to nothing, not a reveal, just recapping the attacks. The next match pits Javier Bernal against Duke Hudson.

06:05 (IST)10 MAY 2023

06:02 (IST)10 MAY 2023

After the match, we see Thea Hail with some Chase U students talking about where Andre Chase is. Javier Bernal walks by to ask Hail if failing is why she isn't in the women's tournament. 
Duke Hudson walks up and reveals that Thea got an 88 on some quiz. It will lead to a match between Javy and Duke.

06:00 (IST)10 MAY 2023

All hell breaks loose as Ivy Nile storms the ring area to attack Ava. The Creeds try to pull her off of Ava, causing the Dyad to be distracted. Gallus hits the finisher to thankfully end the match.

Result - Gallus defeats the Dyad via pinfall and retains the NXT Tag Team Championship.

05:59 (IST)10 MAY 2023

As required by NXT bylaws, the Creeds randomly show up in a picture-in-picture shot with blue masks on, mocking the Dyad. Ivy Nile is mad that they are taking it seriously. They don't need to. 
They will get shot after shot until they win the belts again because they are the chosen team. Back in the ring, Wolfgang tags in, and he hits a few moves.

05:56 (IST)10 MAY 2023

The Dyad has control off the ads. This has been a very boring match.

05:51 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Tony D and Stacks are watching from the random pulpit in the arena. Gallus gets the first pin attempt. There's A LOT of exchanging of rest holds early on until Jagger Reid gets the hot tag and hits a flurry of offense for a nearfall.

05:46 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Before the next match, we get the Barber Shop segment that never does anything special. Carmelo Hayes is actually there but not medically cleared. 

05:45 (IST)10 MAY 2023

05:42 (IST)10 MAY 2023

05:40 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Gigi fights back, dropping Tiffany with a boot. She goes for another move, but Tiffany kicks her arm. She lands a handstand splash but misses another double stomp.
Gigi takes advantage with an STO before attempting her finisher. Stratton breaks out before hitting a sloppy rolling Senton followed by the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.

Result -Tiffany Stratton defeats Gigi Dolin by pinfall.

05:37 (IST)10 MAY 2023

Dolin gets a nearfall on a bridging pin, followed by another one after a kick to Tiffany's chest. Stratton kicks out and lands a running stomp for a two-count. Booker T is clearly behind Stratton in this match. Stratton starts to work on Dolin's injured left shoulder.

05:34 (IST)10 MAY 2023

After a strange decision to book Indi Hartwell to win the NXT Women's Title and then get injured during a defense and drafted, she just relinquished the belt last week. One of the least impressive title reigns that led to nothing in NXT. 
The tournament starts tonight with Tiffany Stratton, one of the favorites, taking on Gigi Dolin. Look for Stratton to win, possibly due to outside interference from Jacy Jayne.
