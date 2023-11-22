WWE NXT Live Results (November 21, 2023): Thea Hail and Blair Davenport battle for a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge!

After control in an armlock, Hail battles back. She goes for a Sunset Flip but Davenport counters it into an armbar. Jacy cheers her on and even pushes the ropes closer so Hail can break the submission but it doesn't work. Blair hits a kick to Hails side. She leaves the ring to confront Jacy, allowing Thea to hit a Suicide Dive and a suplex on the outside. Hail hits a Somersault but wastes time. She goes for a Trust Fall off the middle rope but Davenport hits her in the back with her knees. She then hits a V-Trigger type knee strike to qualify for the Iron Survivor match. Result - Blair Davenport defeats Thea Hail by pin.