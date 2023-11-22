Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE NXT Live Results (November 21, 2023): Thea Hail and Blair Davenport battle for a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge!
Live

WWE NXT Live Results (November 21, 2023): Thea Hail and Blair Davenport battle for a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedNov 22, 2023 08:01 IST

Find out what happens on WWE NXT right here.

topic-thumbnail

08:01 (IST)22 NOV 2023

After control in an armlock, Hail battles back. She goes for a Sunset Flip but Davenport counters it into an armbar. Jacy cheers her on and even pushes the ropes closer so Hail can break the submission but it doesn't work. Blair hits a kick to Hails side. She leaves the ring to confront Jacy, allowing Thea to hit a Suicide Dive and a suplex on the outside. Hail hits a Somersault but wastes time. She goes for a Trust Fall off the middle rope but Davenport hits her in the back with her knees. She then hits a V-Trigger type knee strike to qualify for the Iron Survivor match.
Result - Blair Davenport defeats Thea Hail by pin.

07:57 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Thea comes out to her usual Chase U music, but Jacy Jayne gives the 'cut the music' gesture, leading to Hail's own entrance theme. Hail lands a few counters until Blair lands a stomp on her arm. She lands a big boot for a two-count.

07:55 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Josh Briggs privately celebrates his win. He's briefly encountered by Tiffany Stratton, who says, "See you at Deadline" before walking off. Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley come over to congratulate him, but Henley is confused with the interaction with Stratton. He says, 'Let's go celebrate' to change the subject.

07:50 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Up next is an expose on the Chase University scandal. The history is recounted, including HBK requesting that Andre Chase come and meet with him. So... nothing new, just a polished video package. 

All it does is lead to the announcement that Andre Chase will address the situation next week. We then cut to Thea Hail, trying to keep her head on straight for her match against Blair Davenport. Jacy Jayne tries to calm her down by saying that she always has Thea's back. The two hug before heading out for the match.

07:47 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Wes then says he'll do anything to get the title back. Dom announces that Lee will have to get past three former North American titleholders next week for another shot. He adds that if Lee doesn't win next week, he won't get another shot at the belt.

07:46 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Dom says that Wes lost to Melo and Ilja two months ago and then came back and lost to Corbin. He doesn't deserve a title shot after a string of losses. Dom says he made the title more relevant than Lee ever did. 

Lee says Cody and his team will take care of the Judgment Day at WarGames, but Dom will survive like a cockroach.

07:45 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Wes Lee comes out to say he feels empty without the North American Title. He also mentions that they all got their gold, starting with the North American Championship. Lee wants one more shot at Dominik for the belt. Dom comes out to his usual chorus of boos.

07:44 (IST)22 NOV 2023

The mind games continue as Lexis King continues to target Carmelo Hayes.

07:43 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Lyra Valkyria also claimed that she'd defend the title tonight even after the cowardly attack from Xia Li earlier.

07:42 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Those kids were friggin adorable!

07:42 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Before Wes Lee addresses the NXT Universe, we see Von Wagner arriving at Mr. Stone's house for dinner. He brought some brownies but ate some before he got there. He greets Mrs. Stone and Stone's two adorable kids with ponytails like Von. 

He sits between the kids, but all three have plates of spaghetti and kielbasa but no asparagus. It's cute how they have the kids cosplaying as Von. The kids look at Von's scar, but he doesn't get angry. The kids say the older kids bully them at school, and Von says he'll go there and take care of them. 

07:38 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Melo counters a chokeslam with a facebuster. He is then distracted by Lexis King, but he kicks King off the apron. Briggs then takes advantage to hit a boot, a clothesline, and a moonsault for the win.

Result - Josh Briggs defeats Carmelo Hayes by pin.

07:30 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Briggs overpowers Melo, but Melo counters with a kick to Briggs' face in the corner. Both men hit the mat. Vic and Booker keep referring to Briggs as "a tag team specialist," which is funny. Melo hits a Crescent Kick, a rotating DDT, and a Scissors Kick for a two count. Booker chuckles on commentary after the kick.

07:29 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Briggs hits a gutbuster on Hayes, adding a big boot in the corner and a Sidewalk Slam for two. The two trade strikes until Melo hits three chops. Briggs battles back with another side slam. 

07:24 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Briggs hits a shoulder block for a near fall. He tries to dump Melo on top of the announcer's table, but Melo escapes. 

Melo then slaps Briggs, only angering the big man. He throws Melo into the ropes and hits a clothesline. He tosses Melo over the announce table as the show heads off to the commercial break.

07:22 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Carmelo gets the upper hand first, hitting a dropkick to send Briggs to the outside. He tries to land more offense, but Briggs bashes his head on the ring apron. Briggs tries to re-enter the ring, but Hayes takes his legs out from under him. 

The two fight on the outside. Briggs tries to get in the ring again, but Melo hits the Fadeaway Legdrop. He then hits a crossbody on Briggs on the outside. Melo climbs on top of the barricade, but Briggs catches him. He drops him on the apron and decks him in the face.

07:15 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Before the next segment, Josh Briggs is preparing for his match with Carmelo Hayes. Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley pump him up and say they'll have his back out there. 

He says he appreciates the gesture but that JBL gave him "the biggest career opportunity." I guess that singles push is going ahead.

07:14 (IST)22 NOV 2023

After a cheap shot from Humberto, Blade levels the playing field. Enofe comes in off the hot tag to hit an Enzuigiri on Garza. He goes for a 450 Splash, but Garza moves.

Humberto catches him and hits a powerbomb. Garza and Humberto land a pop-up kick for the win.

Result - Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza defeat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade by pin.

07:11 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Garza and Humberto land a Gory Bomb/Blockbuster combo finished with a kick for a two-count. Humberto looks like he borrowed Zack Ryder's old gear, the one-legged pair of pants.

07:09 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Enofe and Blade take control early on until Garza makes a blind tag. He holds up the middle rope, causing Blade to fall through. He then hits a sliding knee with a visible knee slap for sound. 

07:08 (IST)22 NOV 2023

I guess Xia Li doesn't understand that she can't win the NXT Title if the match doesn't start. Way to blow your shot. Instead, we get Edris Enofe and Malik Blade taking on Humberto and Angel next.

07:02 (IST)22 NOV 2023

As Lyra makes her entrance, she is blindsided by Xia Li. She lands one of her kicks to drop the unsuspecting champion. Security escorts Xia from the entrance area as people help Lyra up.

07:01 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Before the next match, we see Tony D and Stacks relishing in becoming two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. They arrive at a restaurant for a surprise celebration with their "compadres." 

Arianna Rizzo and her interesting accent give a toast to another successful title reign. We then shift to Trick Williams trying to hype Melo up for his qualifying match. Melo is noticeably conflicted with his feelings. Trick says that since he (Melo) was ringside last week for him, he'll be ringside for Melo tonight.

06:57 (IST)22 NOV 2023

What a surprise ... Noam Dar lands another cheap shot between rounds of a Heritage Cup defense.

06:54 (IST)22 NOV 2023

After the match, JBL reveals his picks for tonight's Iron Survivor qualifying matches. He picks Carmelo Hayes and Josh Briggs because Hayes is the best, and Briggs is a big man who reminds JBL of Kane, Undertaker, and other prominent men. He then chooses Blair Davenport because she reminds JBL of himself and Thea Hail.

06:52 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Some shenanigans take place after the match. Lash decks Maxxine and Otis and Oro stand-off. Maxxine then slaps Lash, causing her to fall into Otis' arms. Her acting is... not great. 

06:52 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Result - Noam Dar retains the Heritage Cup due to a historic tie (Dar 1, Gable 1).

06:50 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Dar lands a short elbow for a two-count. He goes for his flying Enzuigiri but misses. He rolls Gable up for a two-count. Dar gets another near fall. Gable lands a Razor's Edge into a DDT for a two-count.

He goes for a moonsault but is met by Dar's feet. Gable anticipates it and puts Dar in an Ankle Lock. He Grapevines the leg, but Dar only taps out after time expires.
 
After 6 Rounds: Dar 1, Gable 1.

06:48 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Gable starts Round 5 with a Somersault Kick, followed by the Chaos Theory for a pin in Round 5.

After Round 5: Dar 1, Gable 1.

As usual, Meta Four lands a cheap shot between the rounds. Dar rushes Gable with a few strikes and a near fall. Gable counters with a Brainbuster, but he goes to the top instead of going for the pin. 

Dar catches him as he goes for another Flying Headbutt. Dar locks in a Triangle Choke, but Gable slams him to break it, getting a near fall.

06:46 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Dar and Gable trade submission attempts, with Dar getting a Rear Naked Choke. Gable shrugs Dar off but gets leveled with a knee from Dar for another two-count. The two end up slapping each other on their knees.

After Round 4 - Dar 1, Gable 0.

06:44 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Gable lands a suplex in the early stages of Round 4. He hits a flying headbutt for a near fall. They land on the ring apron, with Gable trying to hit a German Suplex off of it. 

Dar trips Gable with a sweep before hitting a modified Flatliner on the mats. Gable beats the 10-count but gets hit with a back elbow for a two-count.

06:42 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Two-thirds of Round 3 happens during the commercial break, so nothing is missed as usual. The two combatants climb to the top for a superplex at the end of the round.

After Round 3 - Dar 1, Gable 0.

06:38 (IST)22 NOV 2023

Gable gets a few pin attempts in the second round. Dar hits a few strikes but Hotdogs it after landing them. Gable locks in an armbar while tangled in the ropes. And... there it is.

As Dar moves out of the way in the corner, Oro Mensah lands a kick to Gable's head to give Dar an opening for a kick and a pin.

After Round 2 - Dar 1, Gable 0.

06:35 (IST)22 NOV 2023

As usual in Heritage Cup matches, the first round is a bunch of counters and counters and counters. Gable gets Dar in the Ankle Lock, but time expires.

0-0 after Round 1.

06:31 (IST)22 NOV 2023

No time is wasted as Chad Gable vs. Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup kicks off tonight's NXT. I wonder how long it will take for Meta Four to interfere...
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online