Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE NXT Live Results (September 23, 2025): WINNER TAKES ALL TITLE FOR TITLE MATCH! Bizarre gimmick match returning; Will TNA invade?!

WWE NXT Live Results (September 23, 2025): WINNER TAKES ALL TITLE FOR TITLE MATCH! Bizarre gimmick match returning; Will TNA invade?!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 23, 2025 15:44 GMT

Check out the results for WWE NXT right here.

topic-thumbnail

15:44 (GMT)23 SEP 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT on The CW! Tonight's show should be a big one, as it will feature a massive NXT Champion vs. TNA Champion winner takes all match! There is a lot of speculation that TNA stars could invade the show and build towards No Mercy will continue. Plus, SmackDown's Candice LeRae will be in action.

The following has been promoted for tonight's show:

- Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams in a Champion vs. Champion Match.
- Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Evans in a Speed Women's Championship Tournament final.
- Lexis King vs. Myles Borne in a Lights Out Match.
- And more!

The show will begin at 8 PM EST so be sure to join us as we break down all of the action on the road to NXT No Mercy.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications