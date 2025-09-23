WWE NXT Live Results (September 23, 2025): WINNER TAKES ALL TITLE FOR TITLE MATCH! Bizarre gimmick match returning; Will TNA invade?!

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT on The CW! Tonight's show should be a big one, as it will feature a massive NXT Champion vs. TNA Champion winner takes all match! There is a lot of speculation that TNA stars could invade the show and build towards No Mercy will continue. Plus, SmackDown's Candice LeRae will be in action. The following has been promoted for tonight's show: - Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams in a Champion vs. Champion Match. - Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Evans in a Speed Women's Championship Tournament final. - Lexis King vs. Myles Borne in a Lights Out Match. - And more! The show will begin at 8 PM EST so be sure to join us as we break down all of the action on the road to NXT No Mercy.
