WWE RAW after WrestleMania Live Results (April 3, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 04, 2023 06:26 IST

Check out what happened live at WWE RAW!

topic-thumbnail

06:26 (IST)4 APR 2023

Theory runs down the fans and says he's on top of the world right now. He says he beat John Cena and calls him a part-timer. We now have a referee in the ring and the match is ready to start.

06:22 (IST)4 APR 2023

Rey is taking a moment to thank the WWE Universe for having his back. He also thanks Bad Bunny for his help at WrestleMania. Austin Theory's music now hits and he interrupts the proceedings.

06:19 (IST)4 APR 2023

Cathy Kelley interviews Bad Bunny who is in attendance again. He's very happy to be able to bring WWE back to Puerto Rico for Backlash. Rey Mysterio's music hits and he hugs Bad Bunny on his way to the ring.

06:16 (IST)4 APR 2023

06:13 (IST)4 APR 2023

After the match, we see the Usos backstage heading towards the Tribal Chief's dressing room. They try to enter, but Paul Heyman says that Roman and Solo are currently out of the locker room. He says he'll let Roman know that they came by, but as they leave, we hear Heyman say "I took care of it" to presumably Roman and Solo who are actually in the room!

06:11 (IST)4 APR 2023

Omos vs. Elias

Omos isn't playing around. He takes Elias down with a lariat and a nasty big boot. He then hits Elias with a chokeslam and pins him for the win.

Result: Omos def. Elias via pinfall

06:10 (IST)4 APR 2023

06:05 (IST)4 APR 2023

It looks like we're going to see Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa later tonight. If Brock wrestles on RAW tonight, it will be his first match on RAW in 21 years. 

06:03 (IST)4 APR 2023

06:02 (IST)4 APR 2023

OMG! Cody's tag team partner is The Beast Incarnate!!!!!

06:01 (IST)4 APR 2023

After some discussion, Heyman accepts a tag team match for tonight - Reigns and Solo vs. Cody Rhodes and a partner of his choosing. Heyman has a genius stipulation - whoever partners with Cody will never get a world title shot.

05:57 (IST)4 APR 2023

Cody demands that he get his rematch TONIGHT on RAW. Heyman refuses on behalf of Roman Reigns.

05:56 (IST)4 APR 2023

05:56 (IST)4 APR 2023

Cody gets into the ring and says he knows what he wants to talk about. He says he thought he would be in the ring today as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. He acknowledges that Reigns was the better competitor last night at WrestleMania. Cody says he had Roman where he wanted last night and Cody's feelings today boil down to one word - rematch.

05:51 (IST)4 APR 2023

Roman is in the ring with his entourage. The fans are chanting "Roman sucks" but the champion is unfazed. Reigns asks the fans in Hollywood to acknowledge him. Cody's music hits and he gets a massive pop from the fans in attendance.

05:47 (IST)4 APR 2023

Triple H now welcomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion down to the ring. Reigns is out flanked once again by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

05:46 (IST)4 APR 2023

05:43 (IST)4 APR 2023

Triple H addresses the elephant in the room - the recent sale of WWE. He assures the fans that WWE isn't going anywhere and WWE will be here stronger than ever.

05:36 (IST)4 APR 2023

WWE RAW kicks off with the 'King of Kings' Triple H making his way down to the ring.

05:34 (IST)4 APR 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the RAW after WrestleMania. RAW kicks off with a WrestleMania recap.
