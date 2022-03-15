×
WWE RAW Live Results (14th March, 2022): Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins

What will happen on WWE RAW this week?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 15 March 2022 09:34 IST - Published: March, 15 2022 10:26 AM IST
That does it for RAW. A decent episode that kept things flowing as we head towards WrestleMania. Thank you for following our live coverage and stay tuned for the full results of the show.
No sign of *you know who* as we go off the air. Seth Rollins remains on the sidelines for WrestleMania.
Rollins argues with the referee and goes for the Stomp but Owens moves out of the way. Seth tweaks his knee on the landing and KO hits the stunner for the win.

Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins
Owens goes for the Stunner but Rollins sends him into the corner and the referee. He rolls KO up but the ref is late to count.
Rollins goes for a superplex on Owens but it is countered into a Fisherman Buster. Another near-fall. Seth gets the knees up from the top rope senton.
Rollins hits two suicide dives, with the second one sending Owens above the announce table. KO beats the count but eats a superkick. Rollins hits a Frog Splash for a close two-count.
Rollins avoids the Pop-up Powerbomb and garners some momentum. He hits a slingblade and some strikes, before landing a springboard knee.
Owens hits a tornado DDT followed by another one. He clotheslines Rollins in the corner and hits a cannonball. KO continues to attack Seth's knee.
Owens goes for a powerbomb on the apron but Rollins back body drops him. He goes for a suicide dive but KO hits him with a fallaway slam into the barricade. He hits a senton on the floor.
Rollins floors Owens and kicks him in the back. He knees KO on the mat but is tripped on the apron. Owens is targeting Seth's left leg.
KO and Seth argue a bit before throwing fists at each other. Owens floors Rollins in the corner before the roles are reversed.
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins - Winner gets stunned by Steve Austin at WrestleMania
Bianca Belair has suffered from throat trauma after getting assaulted by Becky Lynch.
Seth Rollins says he was lost but he is now found. He says not only does he need WrestleMania, but WrestleMania needs Seth Rollins.
WWE pays tribute to Scott Hall with a video package for The Bad Guy. The fans chant Razor in the arena. He will be missed.
Alpha Academy destroys The Street Profits in the ring and point to the WrestleMania sign.
Riddle hits the RKO on Ford and collapses on the mat. Otis attacks Randy Orton from behind, while Chad Gable does the same to Angelo Dawkins on the other side. Otis picks up Riddle and slams him into the edge of the barricade.

Riddle defeats Montez Ford by disqualification
Riddle takes Ford in the corner and hits a scoop slam, followed by the rope-assisted DDT. He goes for the RKO but Ford hits an enziguiri.
Montez kicks Riddle down and hits a running splash on him. He goes for a Frog Splash but Riddle moves out of the way. 
Ford hits a dropkick and sends Riddle out of the ring. He dives onto The King of Bros on the outside but is almost hit with a German suplex instead. Ford lands on his feet and floors Riddle with a dive from the steel steps.
Riddle locks in a triangle choke but Montez gets out. He hits a fisherman suplex for a two-count.
Riddle vs. Montez Ford
It's Riddle vs. Montez Ford instead.
Montez Ford insults Orton's party for Riddle, which leads to RK-Bro wanting to face the Street Profits right now instead of WrestleMania.
The Street Profits come out and challenge RK-Bro to a title match at WrestleMania, since they defeated Orton and Riddle a few weeks ago. Randy refuses the match but is eventually convinced by Riddle. The animosity between the two teams is pretty high.
Randy Orton threw Riddle a party. It is a half-hearted attempt at party planning but it's the thought that counts. He got a few gifts that give The King of Bros a high. Riddle calls it the greatest night of his career.
Randy Orton says this year will be his 18th WrestleMania but he never entered one as Tag Team Champion. He never had a friend Riddle during his entire WWE career.
...
Riddle says he feels like he's in a time vortex because he keeps on playing last week's events. He is happy to go to WrestleMania.

