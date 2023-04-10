Create
WWE RAW Live Results (April 10, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 11, 2023 06:32 IST

Check out the live results from WWE RAW!

06:32 (IST)11 APR 2023

Rodriguez fights back and hits Becky with a backbreaker. Morgan tags in and hits a tornado DDT. She goes for the cover but can't get the three-count.

06:31 (IST)11 APR 2023

Becky Lynch nails a missile dropkick off the top rope but only gets a nearfall. She tags Trish Stratus in. Becky and Trish try to hit a Superplex but Rodriguez pushes Becky Lynch off. Raquel goes for a powerbomb but Trish Stratus counters it into a hurricanrana. Lynch tags back in and spikes Raquel Rodriguez with a legdrop. She kicks out at 2.

06:29 (IST)11 APR 2023

06:29 (IST)11 APR 2023

We're back from the break and the champions are in control. Liv Morgan finds an opening for herself but both Superstars go down. Both tag out. Raquel Rodriguez is all over Becky Lynch, taking her down with a right hand and follows it up with an elbow drop off the middle rope.

06:24 (IST)11 APR 2023

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus (C) vs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez [for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship]

Becky Lynch and Raquel Rodriguez start things off. Raquel overpowers Lynch and tags Liv Morgan in. Liv takes Lynch down with a step-up 
enzuigiri. Both women trade roll-ups. Liv hits Becky with a brutal double stomp. Becky tags Trish Stratus in. Trish takes Liv down with a hurricanrana in the corner. Lynch tags in and hits a leg drop off the top rope.

06:19 (IST)11 APR 2023

The Women's Tag Team Championship match is NEXT!

06:11 (IST)11 APR 2023

Byron Saxton is backtage with Becky Lynch. She says that Lita has been taken to a local medical facility. Trish Stratus will now replace Lita for tonight's title match.

06:05 (IST)11 APR 2023

06:02 (IST)11 APR 2023

06:01 (IST)11 APR 2023

We're backstage, and we see that Lita is down. Liv and Raquel found her down on the ground and call for help. Will Lita be able to wrestle in tonight's Women's Tag Team Title match?

05:59 (IST)11 APR 2023

Balor has the referee distracted, and Dominik goes to hit him with a steel chain he has wrapped around his hand. Rey sees it coming and takes Dom down with a right hand. Rey sends him crashing out of the ring and sends Finn out after him. He takes both men out with a tope suicida. Rey rolls Balor into the ring, but Dom hits him with the chain as he's about to roll in himself. Balor now hits the Coup de Grâce and pins Rey Mysterio.

Finn Balor def. Mysterio

05:57 (IST)11 APR 2023

Rey Mysterio finally nails Finn Balor with the 619. He now heads up top and goes for the Frog Splash but Balor has his knees up.

05:56 (IST)11 APR 2023

05:56 (IST)11 APR 2023

We're back from the break as Rey Mysterio takes Finn Balor down with a springboard splash. Rey now sets Finn up for the 619 but Balor had it scouted and hits Rey with a clothesline. He follows it with a dropkick and heads up top. Rey is back on his feet though and cuts Finn off.

05:50 (IST)11 APR 2023

Rey takes control of the match as we head into a commercial break.

05:49 (IST)11 APR 2023

Finn Balor has taken control of the match. He drives his knee into Mysterio's back, choking him against the middle rope. Balor now has a headlock in place but Rey breaks free and hits a hurricanrana.

05:47 (IST)11 APR 2023

05:47 (IST)11 APR 2023

Rey Mysterio vs Finn Balor

It's back and forth as this match starts. Rey has Finn trapped in the corner and lays in the 10-count punches. Rey Mysterio follows it up with a hurricanrana. He looks to capitalize but Finn hits back by stomping a mudhole into the Hall of Famer.

05:42 (IST)11 APR 2023

Rey tells Dominik to stop talking and get into the ring to face him in a WrestleMania rematch. Dom says he doesn't want to fight his father, but he knows someone who will. Finn Balor's music hits, and The Prince makes his way down to the ring.

05:40 (IST)11 APR 2023

We see footage of Damian Priest taking out Bad Bunny last week. Rey says he spoke to Bad Bunny and Bunny says he will be back.

05:38 (IST)11 APR 2023

05:38 (IST)11 APR 2023

Dominik is out and running down Rey on the mic. He wants Rey to keep his name out of his mouth. He now adds that if it wasn't for Bad Bunny, Dominik would have picked up the win at WrestleMania.

05:35 (IST)11 APR 2023

Rey says he's had a crazy year with a lot of ups and downs. He says going into the WWE Hall of Fame should have been a dream come true... as well as competing at the biggest WrestleMania of all time... but he ended up having to wrestle his own son. Rey says he wanted things to be different as Judgment Day's music hits.

05:33 (IST)11 APR 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW! Rey Mysterio kicks off the show as the Hall of Famer makes his way down to the ring.
