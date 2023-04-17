Create
WWE RAW Live Results (April 17, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 18, 2023 06:21 IST

Check out the live results from WWE.

06:21 (IST)18 APR 2023

Belair is dominating now. She hits Dakota Kai with a Gut Buster. She goes for the KID but Kai grabs her hair and breaks free. Belair doesn't make the same mistake again and nails Dakota Kai with the KOD for the win.

Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai

06:18 (IST)18 APR 2023

Back from the break, Belair has taken back control but gets rolled up for a two-count. Belair hits back, slowly asserting her dominance, and she nails Dakota Kai with a suplex followed by a moonsault for a two-count.

06:13 (IST)18 APR 2023

The match spills out to ringside and Dakota Kai catches the champ with a boot to the head as we cut to commercial.

06:13 (IST)18 APR 2023

Bianca Belair vs Dakota Kai

Bianca Belair is dominating this match early on. Dakota Kai can't get any offense in on the champ and repeatedly gets taken down. Early on, Dakota hasn't been able to cope with the champion's athleticism.

06:05 (IST)18 APR 2023

06:02 (IST)18 APR 2023

The Bloodline attack LWO after the match. Solo dishes out multiple Samoan Spikes to Joaquin Phoenix and Cruz Del Toro. The Usos then take out Rey Mysterio with the 1D!

06:01 (IST)18 APR 2023

Rey goes for the second 619 and  nails it. He heads up top but misses his Frog Splash. Sikoa now nails the WWE Hall of Famer with the Samoan Spike and pins him! No help needed! What a win for Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa def. Rey Mysterio

05:59 (IST)18 APR 2023

Rey is about to go for a second 619 but The Usos are out at ringside. The LWO are here! They come out fo the crowd and take out The Usos. Usos outnumbered! 

05:59 (IST)18 APR 2023

Rey has Solo in position and nails the Street Champ with the 619. He follows it up with a springboard splash but Solo still kicks out.

05:57 (IST)18 APR 2023

We're back and Solo Sikoa has taken control of the match during the break. Rey fights his way bak to his feet and gets taken down again. Solo goes for the running hip attack in the corner but Rey has it scouted and rolls out of the way. Mysterio follows it up with a series of dropkicks. He goes for a springboard moonsault but Solo catches him in midair and hits a Samoan Drop.

05:52 (IST)18 APR 2023

Rey Mysterio sends Solo Sikoa crashing into the turnbuckle and buys himself an opening. Solo now has Rey on his shoulders but both men go crashing out of the ring as we head to commercial.

05:50 (IST)18 APR 2023

Rey takes flight and hits Solo with a springboard crossbody. He barely gets a 1-count off it and Solo is quickly in control of the match, sending Rey crashing into the turnbuckle.

05:49 (IST)18 APR 2023

Solo Sikoa vs Rey Mysterio

Rey is trying to stay out of reach from Solo Sikoa as the match begins. He throws a kick and backs off and continues this way in the opening stages. He can't stay away from Solo for long and gets hit witha bodyslam.

05:42 (IST)18 APR 2023

Solo will also be in action tonight against Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, and that match is next!

05:41 (IST)18 APR 2023

Paul Heyman says he has brokered a short-term deal to bring together The Bloodline and Judgment Day. Paul says Judgment Day needs to take care of their Bad Bunny problem, which Solo will do. Meanwhile, Balor, Priest and Dominik will wrestle KO, Sami Zayn, and Riddle ahead of Backlash.

05:36 (IST)18 APR 2023

Paul Heyman has the mic. He says history will unfold tonight as his promo gets interrupted by Judgment Day. Judgment Day is making its way down to the ring to confront The Bloodline.

05:32 (IST)18 APR 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW. The show kicks off with The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman coming down to the ring.
