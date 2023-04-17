WWE RAW Live Results (April 17, 2023)

Check out the live results from WWE.
KOD! @BiancaBelairWWE wins! #WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/iKfgHhBMKL— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 18, 2023
Who will Otis choose? 👀#WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/8qg0ZV8L0H— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 18, 2023
.@WWEUsos & @WWESoloSikoa demolish the LWO! #WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/CrtIn4MLlF— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 18, 2023
The Enforcer is in control! 😤#WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/DfJYrVQvp3— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 18, 2023
Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai