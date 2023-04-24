Create
Live

WWE RAW Live Results (April 24, 2023): Triple H makes a massive announcement

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 25, 2023 06:25 IST

Check out everything that happened live on WWE RAW.

topic-thumbnail

06:25 (IST)25 APR 2023

06:24 (IST)25 APR 2023

Following a spinebuster from Dawkins, Montez Ford falls From the Heavens onto Cedric, securing what may be the final win of the Street Profits as a tag team. 

The Street Profits defeat Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin via pinfall.

06:23 (IST)25 APR 2023

Dawkins sends Cedric into the corner for the spinning body splash followed by the Silencer. Shelton breaks up the pin, but is laid out by the Profits. Thanks to the distraction, Cedric nearly gets a pin.

06:21 (IST)25 APR 2023

Trish Stratus says Becky Lynch isn't here because Trish took her out of her misery. Honestly, Becky should thank Trish for giving her some much-needed time away. 

06:16 (IST)25 APR 2023

The Street Profits are on the way to the ring. They take on the former Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. 

What uh...what happened to the Hurt Business reformation?

06:15 (IST)25 APR 2023

06:13 (IST)25 APR 2023

06:12 (IST)25 APR 2023

Jey Uso is on the phone backstage when he runs into Sami Zayn. The champ says he's not here for a fight. Sami continues to get in Jey's head, wanting to free his friend (?) from Roman's clutches. 

Jey asks why Sami cares what happens to him if they lose on Friday. Sami says he just feels bad, and Jey shuts him down. "You made your choice, and like it or not... I made my choice, too."

06:09 (IST)25 APR 2023

06:09 (IST)25 APR 2023

06:06 (IST)25 APR 2023

Backstage, Bianca Belair says she's prepared for her match with IYO SKY at Backlash. Damage CTRL interrupts, as IYO wants to face the champion tonight. Bayley seemingly misreads the room, challenging Bianca to a six-woman tag. 

SKY doesn't seem pleased.

06:04 (IST)25 APR 2023

Jimmy and Jey say that the best tag team in the world had one bad night at WrestleMania. On Friday, they will become nine-time champions and dedicate their victory to Roman Reigns.

06:02 (IST)25 APR 2023

Cruz Del Toro has Jimmy in the corner for the coast-to-coast. Jey distracts the ref, allowing Solo to rock him with a Samoan Spike in mid-air. The Usos follow with the 1D for the win.

The Bloodline defeats The LWO via pinfall.

06:01 (IST)25 APR 2023

Cruz Del Toro tags in and hits a missile dropkick followed by an incredible phoenix splash! Jey just barely breaks it up, and Santos tries to assist his teammate. Jey sends him into the ring post while Solo spikes Joaquin Wilde on the apron with an uranage. 

06:00 (IST)25 APR 2023

Solo is spiked by a DDT and Santos tags in. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion takes out Solo and Jey Uso before catching Jimmy with a gorgeous crossbody for a two-count.

05:59 (IST)25 APR 2023

Santos Escobar has the greatest suicide dive in that Hell's Arrow. Thing of beauty.

05:59 (IST)25 APR 2023

05:56 (IST)25 APR 2023

The LWO are on fire! Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde send The Usos and Solo Sikoa to the floor, following with some incredible dives as we go to break. Will we see an upset tonight?

05:53 (IST)25 APR 2023

The LWO enters with some new music! Interesting change for them.

05:52 (IST)25 APR 2023

Viva la Raza!! The LWO is here!!

05:49 (IST)25 APR 2023

05:47 (IST)25 APR 2023

Usos and Solo Sikoa in the ring! We've got a six-man tag next!

05:47 (IST)25 APR 2023

What could Triple H's new announcement be?

05:47 (IST)25 APR 2023

05:46 (IST)25 APR 2023

05:44 (IST)25 APR 2023

Balor promises to slap the bleach out of Cody's head. Cody gives him that chance right tonight because as of tonight, he's medically cleared to compete!

05:43 (IST)25 APR 2023

05:42 (IST)25 APR 2023

"Dominik has proven that he's more legendary than his father already was. Perhaps that's something you should try."

Well, Finn pressed Cody's "Dusty button."

05:41 (IST)25 APR 2023

Finn offers Cody something that he probably shouldn't refuse...a spot in the Judgment Day! 

05:40 (IST)25 APR 2023

"I saw that you had Roman Reigns beat, and I saw that you got screwed! Trust me, I know how you feel!" Finn Balor says he knows he needed someone to watch his back weeks ago, but trusted the wrong man. Cody needs to be smarter, as now he's locked in a match that he can't win at Backlash.

05:39 (IST)25 APR 2023

Cody says that the #1 autographed picture of his is the picture of him in Hell in a Cell with his torn pec. He thanks the crowd from the bottom of his heart for all the support over the years, but is cut off by fellow former Bullet Club member Finn Balor!

05:38 (IST)25 APR 2023

05:38 (IST)25 APR 2023

05:37 (IST)25 APR 2023

After we see the Rhodes family slideshow, Cody takes off his jacket and shirt, revealing some of the battle scars he's earned over the years, like the scar from his torn pec almost a year ago.

05:35 (IST)25 APR 2023

"What do you wanna talk about?" Cody tiptoes around the idea of being drafted to SmackDown in a few days before diving right into the problem that is The Beast Incarnate himself, Brock Lesnar. We see slides of the attack on Cody from three weeks ago as Lesnar mauled Cody for seemingly no real reason.

05:34 (IST)25 APR 2023

05:32 (IST)25 APR 2023

Welcome to WWE RAW, folks! We kick the night off with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes! What's the Roller Coadster got to say in Chicago tonight?!
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online