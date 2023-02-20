Create
WWE RAW Live Results (February 20, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 21, 2023 08:07 IST

Check out what happened live on the first RAW after the Elimination Chamber 2023.

08:07 (IST)21 FEB 2023

08:07 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Seth Rollins is backstage for a short interview. He threatens to find Logan Paul and hurt him for what he did at Elimination Chamber.

08:05 (IST)21 FEB 2023

08:04 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Asuka and Bianca are in the ring face to face after the match. They both pointed at the Mania sign and say nothing. Asuka has blue liquid leaking out of her mouth and Bianca gives a creeped out look.

08:00 (IST)21 FEB 2023

The finish of the match sees Asuka lock in an armbar on Nikki Cross, forcing her to tap out.

Asuka def. Nikki Cross

07:59 (IST)21 FEB 2023

07:51 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Asuka vs Nikki Cross

Nikki charges at Asuka but is caught with a boot to the head. Asuka now tees off on Nikki Cross on the apron and catches her with a boot to the head. Asula goes for another kick but this time hits the ringpost by mistake. Nikki takes advantage and hits a neckbreaker on the apron.

07:50 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Asuka us out next. She's going one on one with Nikki Cross tonight. Bianca Belair also joins the proceeding as she wants a closer look at Asuka ahead of WrestleMania.

07:42 (IST)21 FEB 2023

07:39 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Cody is clearly not taking what Heyman told him well. He says Roman is great but he's seen this play before. He warns Roman not to send Paul Heyman in front of him again. Cody adds that it doesn't matter how good Roman is, he has to finish the story and beat him at WrestleMania.

07:37 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Heyman has a unique strategy here. He's trying to explain to Cody why he doesn't want to be world champion... he will be busy with media days and work for more than 300 days a years, leaving him with little time at home. Heyman asks Cody if this is the life he wants for his wife and child and if he's willing to make this sacrifice?

07:35 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Cody is about to speak as Paul Heyman appears on the tron. Heyman has a neckbrace on, and says even though he's in the building, he'd prefer to speak to Cody from behind the camera. He asks Cody what his life will be like if he beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

07:30 (IST)21 FEB 2023

We're back from the break and it's time for Cody Rhodes to come out. His reception is a little more muted than usual, probably because we're in Canada. 

07:25 (IST)21 FEB 2023

07:22 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Ali counters a Famouser and has Ziggler in a Crucifix pin and rolls him up for a 3-count. Ali wins!

Ali def. Dolph Ziggler

07:21 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Dolph Zogglervs Mustafa Ali

It's all Ziggler as this match starts but Ali takes him down with a stungun. Ali now claws Ziggler across the face. Ziggler reverses a suplex but is caught with a boot to the jaw. Ziggler hits back with a DDT but only gets a nearfall.

07:14 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Austin Theory is backstage for an interview. He says that the headlines should be about him instead about how John Cena is returning to RAW in two weeks. He then adds that he will have to face Edge in Canada tonight and he'll have to beat Edge to send a message.

07:10 (IST)21 FEB 2023

We're back from the break and Byron Saxton is backstage for a sit-down interview with Rhea Ripley and Dominik. Saxton asks about Judgment Day's loss at Elimination Chamber. Rhea says that the loss doesn't matter. Dominik now warns Byron to change his line of questioning. Rhea then addresses her WrestleMania match against Charlotte. She says Charlotte needs to stop living in the past because right now, Rhea is the best competitor in the WWE women's division. Rhea says she will be on SmackDown. Dom says that his dad has a match so he's going to tag along.

07:02 (IST)21 FEB 2023

07:02 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Sami eats a couple of clotheslines from Corbin. He then follows Corbin out of the corner and surprises him with a Helluva Kick. Corbin is in trouble and can't kick out of the cover.

Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin

07:01 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Baron Corbin follows it up with a Deep Six but Sami kicks out at 2. That wasn't even a nearfall. Sami is still in this.

07:00 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Sami sends Corbin crashing out to ringside and takes him out with a dive over the top rope. We're back in the ring, Sami is setting up for the Helluva Kick. Corbin has it scouted and stops Sami in his tracks with a clothesline.

06:59 (IST)21 FEB 2023

06:59 (IST)21 FEB 2023

We're back from the break and Corbin is still in control. Sami breaks free out of a backbreaker and catches Corbin with a boot to the jaw. He follows it up with an elbow off the middle rope. Sami hits back with a tornado DDT off the ropes and gets a nearfall.

06:54 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin

As the match starts, it's Corbin who's on top. He tears of Sami's shirt and we see Sami's battle scars from Saturday night. Sami sidesteps Corbin's charge and heads to the middle rope. Corbin takes him down with a chokeslam on the way down.

06:52 (IST)21 FEB 2023

We're back from the break and Corbin is a ring cutting a promo as Sami Zayn is being helped by Adam Pearce and a bunch of security. Baron says that Sami's story is over and he embarrassed himself and his country. Pearce steps aside and tells Sami he's free to head down to the ring. Sami mounts Corbin and rains down the rights and lefts and this is an official match! Great decision by Pearce.

06:48 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Sami is waving goodbye to the fans in the arena before making his way to the back. Baron Corbin attacks Sami from behind and tosses him into the barricade as we cut to a commercial break.
 

06:46 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Kevin Owens says he did what he did on Elimination Chamber because he didn't want Sami's family to watch The Bloodline dismantle him, like Sami had watched happen at the Royal Rumble. KO says that he prefers to continue his fight alone and he says that if Sami needs help, he should talk to his buddy Jey.

06:43 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Kevin Owens gets a massive pop as he joins Sami Zayn in the ring. Sami says that KO has been saying he will end The Bloodline and Sami believes there is only one way to get it done, to do it together.

06:41 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Sami Zayn adds that he has something to say... and he calls out his old friend Kevin Owens who came out at Elimination Chamber to save him from The Bloodline.

06:40 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Sami says he's feeling a lot of things right now. Top among them is gratitude to the fans for being behind him throughout. He adds that he also feels guilty for letting his fans and his countrymen down.

06:37 (IST)21 FEB 2023

Sami chants fill the arena before and Zayn hasn't has a chance to speak yet.

06:36 (IST)21 FEB 2023

06:35 (IST)21 FEB 2023

After a brief recap of Elimination Chamber, WWE RAW kicks off with Sami Zayn. Zayn gets a huge pop and makes his way down to the ring after the disappointment of Saturday night.
