WWE RAW Live Results (January 2, 2023): The Bloodline attacks again, Huge title match and Street Fight

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 02, 2023 09:19 PM EDT

Check out all the live results from WWE RAW right here.

21:19 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

The Bloodline are now trading tags and working over Angelo Dawkins. KO comes in and hits back, taking Jey down with a shoulder charge. He then trash talks Sami while trying to make the tag. Montez Ford, whose wife was injured earlier tonight, can't get his head in the game and tag in. The Bloodline takes control of this match.

21:17 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

21:17 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Sami Zayn and The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Street Profits

Montez Ford is all over Jimmy Uso as this match begins. Dawkins tags in but Jey catches him with a cheapshot from the apron. This gives Jey the chance to tag in.

21:13 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

It's The Usos and Sami Zayn versus Kevin Owens and Street Profits up next.

21:12 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

21:08 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

21:04 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Hardy leaves the ring before Solo can destroy him. Elias catches Solo with a knee strike. He then heads to the top rope but Solo catches him with a Samoan Spike. Solo then hits Elias with an Uranage into a piano at ringside. That's it for Elias, big win for Solo.

Solo Sikoa def. Elias

21:02 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Hardy, the man behind the Royal Rumble theme, hands Elias his guitar. Elias brings it into the ring but Solo catches him with a superkick. Hardy then enters the ring and hits Solo with the guitar but he barely flinches.

21:01 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

We're back in the ring. Elias smashes Solo with some sort of keyboard but Solo kicks out at 2. Solo charges at Elias but runs into the ring post. Elias hits back with a tambourine before hitting multiple running splashes in the corner. Elias follows it up with more tambourine shots.

20:57 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

We're back from the break and the fight has spilled up to the entrance ramp. Solo smashes Elias into a cabinet before hitting him with a superkick. Elias is trying to get back to the ring but Solo is close behind.

20:52 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Elias vs Solo Sikoa [Music City Street Fight]

Elias hits a nasty series of chops early on but Solo takes him down with a lariat. The match spills out to ringside and Solo gets hit with a cowbell. Elias then goes for a guitar shot but ends up hitting the ringpost. He then sends solo into a drum kit before hitting him with cymbals.

20:48 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Elias will face Solo Sikoa next in a Music City Street Fight. The ring is surrounded by instruments including a piano and a drum kit.

20:45 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Cathy Kelly is backstage with US Champion Austin Theory. Theory says his confidence is at all-time high and is ready for Seth Rollins later tonight.

20:37 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Alexa suddenly loses her cool and viciously attacks the referee and then Bianca Belair. Alexa catches Bianca with a DDT onto the steel steps and we have a medical team coming out to check.

20:36 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Belair is back on top and hammers Alexa with a series of right hands in the corner. Alexa and Bianca then brawl into the announcer's area. A fan is standing there in an Uncle Howdy mask and distracts Bliss. She loses a few valuable moments. Uncle Howdy's logo then flashes on the titantron.

20:29 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Alexa Bliss hits back out of nowhere and the champ is down as we head to a break.

20:28 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Alexa hits the champ with a flurry of offense and takes her down with a dropkick. Two count. Alexa looks for a DDT but Bianca blocks it and hits a vertical suplex. Belair now sends Alexa face-first into the turnbuckle and follows it up with a series of bodyslams. The EST then gets a two-count off a somersault.

20:24 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

We're back from the break and Bianca is still in control. Alexa Bliss doesn't look very impressed. Bianca takes Alexa down once again and goes to celebrate in the corner. Alexa charges at Bianca but she avoids it with a somersault off the middle rope. Alexa finally manages to take Belair down and stomps her.

20:21 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss [for the RAW Women's Championship]

Biana boots Alexa as the match begins and starts off dominant. Alexa tries to claw her way back into the match as we cut to commercial.

20:18 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

20:17 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

We have our first title match of 2023 coming up next as Bianca Belair defends the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.

20:16 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

20:15 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

We're backstage after the break. Multiple WWE stars are in front of Adam Pearce and want a piece of The Bloodline. Adam Pearce puts Elias in a Music CIty Street Fight against Solo Sikoa. He then books the Street Profits and KO in a six-man tag match against The Usos and Sami Zayn.

20:09 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

Adam Pearce sends in security but they are sent packing by The Bloodline. The locker room empties out and they manage to chase The Bloodline away.

20:08 (EDT)2 JAN 2023

WWE RAW kicks off with The Bloodline wreaking havoc once again. Kevin Owens comes out to try and stop them. Sami tells KO to clear off because The Bloodline are planning to create chaos tonight. Adam Pearce is out next and wants to teach The Bloodline a lesson.
