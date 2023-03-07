Create
Live

WWE RAW Live Results: Paul Heyman issues an important role to The Bloodline (March 6, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 07, 2023 06:54 IST

Check out all the action from tonight's WWE RAW.

topic-thumbnail

06:54 (IST)7 MAR 2023

06:52 (IST)7 MAR 2023

Solo Sikoa is yet to be pinned on the main roster. Kevin Owens almost became the first person to do it but the match ended in controversy.

06:51 (IST)7 MAR 2023

Kevin Owens refuses the handshake and walks away clutching his injured shoulder. Sami looks dejected. What a start to RAW

06:50 (IST)7 MAR 2023

He takes a chair and SWINGS it at Solo, who escapes, as does Jimmy Uso. The two members of the Bloodline quickly flee the scene. Sami is in the ring with KO and quickly throws away the steel chair and offers his hand

06:50 (IST)7 MAR 2023

06:49 (IST)7 MAR 2023

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso keep pummeling KO. They place him on the commentary table and and Solo looks to hit the splash but out comes SAMI ZAYN! He takes out Jimmy Uso and sends Solo Sikoa into the ringpost. The crowd is HOT for Sami

06:48 (IST)7 MAR 2023

Kevin Owens is in control and tries a stunner but gets sent to the other side of the ring. He quickly knocks Jimmy Uso out and over and hits the cannon ball and Swanton Bomb on Solo Sikoa. He looks like he's going to be the first person to beat Solo Sikoa clean in singles competition but Jimmy Uso interrupts and the match ends controversially.

Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa via DQ

06:46 (IST)7 MAR 2023

After the break, Solo Sikoa is still in charge, with Kevin Owens perched up on the top turnbuckle. KO is fighting back and topples Sikoa down while Jimmy Uso stands at ringside. An impromptu Samoan Drop halts him in his tracks - which has been the story of the match. Complete dominance from Sikoa

06:44 (IST)7 MAR 2023

06:42 (IST)7 MAR 2023

The distraction happens while KO is on the top turnbuckles and Solo Sikoa takes quick advantage and takes him down before running into him. KO rolls out and then gets run into again! Solo Sikoa is in control!

06:41 (IST)7 MAR 2023

Kevin Owens gets a series of shots on Solo and it takes a while for him to get the Samoan down finally. He hits the senton and the crowd is hot but get instantly deflated when Solo gets out of the ring. KO dives onto him an is in control, but Jimmy Uso runs out for the distraction

06:40 (IST)7 MAR 2023

It's a groin shot but no DQ. Was that a reference to the moment between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285? Where Gane struck Jones in the groin by mistake seconds into their fight?

06:40 (IST)7 MAR 2023

The pace is slightly slower now, but that's only because Solo has slowed things down. The enforcer of The Bloodline eats a few shots from Kevin Owens but Solo counters with a low kick. KO indicates that he got an accidental kick to the groin

06:39 (IST)7 MAR 2023

06:38 (IST)7 MAR 2023

Solo Sikoa is in control in the early going, picking Kevin Owens apart. Every time the Prizefighter strikes back, Solo hits back with a significantly harder shot

06:37 (IST)7 MAR 2023

As soon as the bell rings, Owens quickly regains the advantage but Solo Sikoa runs him down

06:36 (IST)7 MAR 2023

Solo is taken by surprise for a minute but he quickly gains control by sending KO into the ringpost - TWICE

06:36 (IST)7 MAR 2023

Kevin Owens begins to brawl with Solo Sikoa even before the bell rings. 

06:34 (IST)7 MAR 2023

06:33 (IST)7 MAR 2023

Welcome to our coverage of Monday Night RAW. The show begins with backstage footage of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa arriving along with Paul Heyman. Heyman gives explicit orders on behalf of The Tribal Chief - Jimmy Uso has to solve the Sami Zayn problem, and Solo Sikoa will solve the Kevin Owens problem
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online