WWE RAW Live Results (May 15, 2023): Chelsea Green is set to face a current women's champion

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 16, 2023 07:49 IST

Check out the full results from WWE RAW live!

topic-thumbnail

07:49 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:49 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:47 (IST)16 MAY 2023

As she makes her exit celebrating her victory, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler pounce on her, taunting the women's tag team champion. 

07:45 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Rodriguez displays immense strength as she lifts up Chelsea Green and flings her on the mat, followed by a vicious series of clotheslines. She hits her with three throwaway slams. Raquel Rodriguez hits her opponent with a Tejana Bomb and pins her for the win.

Raquel Rodriguez def. Chelsea Green

07:44 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green

Sonya Deville attempts to distract Raquel as Chelsea hits her with a backstabber. Green gains the upper hand as she has her opponent in the middle of the ring as Raquel gets up to her feet. The Women's Tag Team Champion flings her onto the turnbuckle but manages to counter it. 

07:37 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:37 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:34 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Cody Rhodes claims Brock Lesnar is no longer the 'next big thing' but is simply in his way. 

07:33 (IST)16 MAY 2023

The American Nightmare taunts The Beast's facial injuries. He highlights his feud with Lesnar at Night of Champions and praises his opponent while claiming that he defeated him at Backlash. 

07:32 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:30 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Cody Rhodes claims Brock Lesnar has elected not to be present on RAW tonight. The American Nightmare proceeds to tell the tale about the scorpion and the frog. 

07:25 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:24 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:23 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:22 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn run into Imperium bakstage and challenge them to a match next week. 

07:21 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Veer Mahaan and Sanga vs. local opponents:

Accompanied by Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan and Sanga are annihilating their opponents. Mahaan flings his opponent onto the turnbuckle before squashing him. Sanga is tagged in, and as Mahaan holds his opponent up,
Sanga flies off the top rope and pins him for the win. The former WWE Champion then claims that the two men are putting the RAW roster on notice.

Veer Mahaan and Sanga def. local opponents

07:16 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:14 (IST)16 MAY 2023

JD McDonagh is spotted leaving the arena as Cathy Kelley catches up to him to question his attack on Dolph Ziggler in the Battle Royal. He claims the former champion has gotten multiple opportunities already. 

07:11 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:11 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Rhea Ripley interferes in the match and keeps Xavier Woods distracted as Dominik Mysterio hits him with a sliding dropkick before dragging him back into the ring to pin him.

Dominik Mysterio def. Xavier Woods. 

07:09 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Dominik Mysterio kicks out of the pin as Ripley is ready to enter the ring to break it up. The Judgment Day member hits him with the Three Amigos as 'mami' cheers him from ringside. He climbs on the top rope and sets up a frog splash which Woods counters into an unsuccessful pin. 

07:07 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Woods is perched on the top rope as Dominik Mysterio makes his way up. The New Day member is able to push him off, followed by a dropkick. Woods avoids all of Mysterio's attempts to hit him with a clothesline. 

07:06 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Back from commercial and Xavier Woods is hitting Dominik Mysterio with a series of punches. The Judgment Day member counters as Ripley cheers him on. 

07:04 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:03 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:03 (IST)16 MAY 2023

07:02 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Woods attempts a cover as the young Mysterio kicks out. He rolls out of the ring and uses Rhea Ripley as a shield. She taunts Woods to hit her as Dominik Mysterio gets under the crowds' skin and mocks them.  

07:01 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Xavier Woods vs. Dominik Mysterio

Xavier Woods hits Dominik Mysterio with a vicious chop before hitting him with a drop kick as he rests on the middle rope. The Judgment Day member turns things around and kicks Woods into the corner. The crowd boos him as Woods gets up to his feet and kicks his opponent. 

06:57 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Gunther warns Mustafa Ali before mocking him that his career will be in jeopardy at Night of Champions. Ali responds that he would have to work hard to keep up to his level in the match. 

06:54 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:52 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:52 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:51 (IST)16 MAY 2023

The SmackDown Women's Champion disrupts Natalya and claims she will end her career. 

06:50 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Rhea Ripley is backstage and addresses Natalya's interruption last week. Natalya confronts the champion and cites she does not deserve anything less than respect. 

06:48 (IST)16 MAY 2023

An irate Becky Lynch calls out Trish Stratus for bringing her daughter into their feud and thanks her for enabling her to make her the target. The Man says she is 'it' and challenges Stratus to a match at Night of Champions. 

06:47 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Becky Lynch highlights the struggles she faces to be The Man. She claims she was clouded by her judgment, being in awe of Trish Stratus. The Man calls her a backstabber before proceeding to thank her. 

06:45 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:41 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:39 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:38 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:37 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:37 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:35 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Ricochet is trying to eliminate Reed, but Ali joins him in his attempt. He hits him with a dropkick, but Reed is still holding on. He lifts Ricochet on his shoulders as Ali hits him with a dropkick, eliminating the two stars.

Mustafa Ali wins the Battle Royal. 

06:34 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Matt Riddle stands up to Reed, who seems undefeatable. A charged-up Moss runs across the ropes to hit Riddle, who smartly flings him out of the ring. 

Johnny Gargano tries to eliminate Riddle, but he hurls him on the opposite side of the ring. Imperium tries to distract Riddle, who is met with a powerful slam by Reed. 

06:32 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Johnny Gargano hits Mustafa Ali with a spear. Ricochet hits a flying shooting star press on Gargano. As he jumps on the ropes, he is met with a powerful slam by Riddick Moss, broken up by Bronson Reed. 

06:31 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Erik and Ivar have a stare-down with Otis and Chad Gable. The two tag teams come to blows. A close call enables Gable to gain the upper hand and eliminate Erik, thus leading the tag team out of the Battle Royal. 

06:29 (IST)16 MAY 2023

The Viking Raiders eliminate Xavier Woods and are now teaming up against Xyon Quinn. Shelton Benjamin is swinging punches at the duo but ends up eliminated. 

06:28 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:26 (IST)16 MAY 2023

06:24 (IST)16 MAY 2023

Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship:

Akira Tozawa was the first to be eliminated by Baron Corbin. As the latter celebrated the elimination, Dexter Lumis threw him over the top rope. Much to his dismay, he is thrown over the ropes by Maximum Male Models. 

The Alpha Academy takes the opportunity and throws the two models over the ropes. 
