WWE RAW Live Results: More KOTR action, Bayley explains why she attacked Becky Lynch

Honored to once again take the helm at Monday Night Raw tomorrow night in Green Bay! #WWERaw https://t.co/JK56oxP1oS— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) June 15, 2025
Will they all be ready for the RETURN of @WWEAsuka?! 👀— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2025
📍 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN
🎟️ https://t.co/CPe3twXCoS pic.twitter.com/FWK4gThluT
Who ya got in tomorrow night's Fatal 4-Way on #WWERaw?!— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2025
How will the new Women's Intercontinental Champion @BeckyLynchWWE respond to the #WWERaw return of @itsBayleyWWE?— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2025
