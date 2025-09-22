WWE RAW Live Results: THe Usos get into altercation, Seth Rollins confronts Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman's answered on if he's back in a working relationship with Brock Lesnar ?? 👀— PraveVlogs (@PraveVlogs) September 22, 2025
Heyman - "At Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins will defeat Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship." 😲💥 | RAW ON NETFLIX 🔥
#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RsIScHjsrB
Damn mexican destroyer from the top #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fy8NbaIeSj— Sonya Bayley 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) September 22, 2025
Jey Uso says they would have won at Wrestlepalooza if Knight wasn't the ref, who wouldn't have been there if Jimmy let The Vision take him out 👀#WWERawhttps://t.co/kT0bMADQF7 pic.twitter.com/hvbjtobByu— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 22, 2025
"You changed my life."— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 22, 2025
- Cody Rhodes to Seth Rollins#WWERawhttps://t.co/kT0bMADQF7 pic.twitter.com/SARGEpcPfy
The Vision is here to interrupt Cody.#WWERawhttps://t.co/kT0bMADQF7 pic.twitter.com/uFIJIWnuf0— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 22, 2025
JOHN CENA WANTS AJ STYLES— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 22, 2025
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/f0yNEzJ6ip
This hit us right in the feels 🫶@Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/QPbbhTHjCx— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2025