WWE RAW Live Results: THe Usos get into altercation, Seth Rollins confronts Cody Rhodes

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 22, 2025 23:57 GMT

23:57 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Stephanie Vaquer is out next and gets a huge ovation from the fans who chant "You deserve it". Stephanie's father is in the crowd again tonight and she says she would have never been here without her. Adam Pearce announces that Stephanie will wrestle the SmackDown women's champ at Crown Jewel.

23:53 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

23:51 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Byron Saxton is with Paul Heyman. He asks Heyman if Paul is back in business with Paul Heyman. Heyman says yes, Seth Rollins will beat Cody at Crown Jewel. He calls Cody a pseudo-champion, unlike Seth Rollins. He says Cody's 3-0 win streak over Rollins will end at Crown Jewel.

23:48 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Lyra is backstage and Bayley walks up to her. Bayley teases her new unhinged character more and can't really recall exactly what went down last week. Bayley says she wants to impress Lyra and wants her at ringside tongiht for her match. Lyra seems pretty taken aback but agrees.

23:46 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

23:44 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Penta now has Waller on the top turnbuclle and hits him with an Avalanche Mexican Destroyer! That was crazy! Waller is done! 1-2-3! Penta gets the win for his team.

Penta and War Raiders def. New Day and Grayson Waller

23:42 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Ivar heads up top and has Kofi in position for a Moonsault. Woods pulls Kofi out of the way and Ivar crashes into the mat. Legdrop from Kofi but Ivar still up. He hts Waller with a powerbomb into the apron!

23:40 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

The New Day are making use of the No DQ rule and they have kendo sticks inside the ring. They now bring out 3 big hats and all put them on and contunue the beatdown. Penta is fighting back on his own here and clears the ring. He goes for a dive but Woods sidesteps him and puts him on a table at ringside. Kofi takes him out with a legdrop off the top turnbuckle!

23:36 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

New Day and Grayson Waller vs War Raiders and Penta

New Day and Waller make a strong start to the match but the babyfaces quickly fight back. Erik takes down Waller before Penta launches himself over the top rope and takes out Kofi and Woods.

23:30 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

23:26 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Jey Uso is backstage when Jimmy walks up to him. Jimmy says he tried to get a rematch but saw that Jey already has a match against LA Knight. Jey is angry for how things went down and mentions that Jimmy shouldn't have saved LA Knight from The Vision last week.

23:22 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Seth goes face-to-face with Cody and says he's the alpha. Cody asks if their match at Crown Jewel will be one-on-one or if The Vision will get involved. Cody also asks Seth how many of their singles matches Seth has managed to win.

23:21 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

23:20 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Seth wants to know what Cody actually thinks of him. Cody says he and Seth go way back and Seth was his Shield when he needed him and he helped Cody win the WWE World Heavyweight Champioship. Seth isn't happy with Cody calling himself the QB1 of WWE and if that's true, Seth says that means Cody doesn't think he's good enough.

23:15 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Seth says he's had Crown Jewel circled on his calendar since the date was revealed. He says he knows what everyone in the crowd and everyone at home thinks about him and he doesn't care because none of these people know what's good for them. The fans chant "CM Punk" and Rollins says it's not about him because luckily he doesn't have a championship.

23:12 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

23:11 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Seth Rollins' music hits and he comes down to the ring with The Vision and Paul Heyman flanking him. We're getting  Cody vs Seth at Crown Jewel in Australia.

23:11 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

Cody is hyped after his win at WrestlePalooza and asks the fans what they want to talk about. He says Crown Jewel is coming up and is ready to  leave the show with another win.

23:07 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

The show kicks off with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes who is making a special appearance on RAW tonight!

23:06 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

We see The Vision and Becky Lynch entering the arena before the show. We then see Stephanie Vaquer, the new women's champ, arrivng with her father.

22:58 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

22:56 (GMT)22 SEP 2025

