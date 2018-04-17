WWE RAW Superstar Shake-up Live Results and Commentary, April 16, 2018; 2 face turns in main event

In case it wasn't clear, THIS is why they call @fightbobby THE DOMINATOR!!! #RAW pic.twitter.com/au0cB5WyD7— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2018
Jinder Mahal brought the United States Title to RAW with him
Jeff Hardy def. Jinder Mahal to become the new United States Champion
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley ends in DQ due to the Riott Squad's interruption
The Authors of Pain def. Heath Slater & Rhyno
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens join RAW
The Miz will be heading to SmackDown tomorrow
Woken Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Revival (Tag Team Title Tournament)
Breezango join RAW
Natalya is now a part of RAW
Ember Moon def. Mickie James
Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have been drafted to RAW
Natalya turns face and def. Mandy Rose
Baron Corbin has been drafted to RAW
Breezango def. The Bar
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel officially turn face
Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman & Bobby Roode def. The Miz & Miztourage, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn