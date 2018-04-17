Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    WWE RAW Superstar Shake-up Live Results and Commentary, April 16, 2018; 2 face turns in main event

    Which superstars from SmackDown Live will we see on Monday night RAW?
    Updated: 17 April 2018 08:52 IST - Published: 17 April 2018 08:53 IST
    ...
    ***Spoiler Warning: The following contains Spoilers for RAW Superstar Shakeup.

    Jinder Mahal brought the United States Title to RAW with him
    Jeff Hardy def. Jinder Mahal to become the new United States Champion
    Sasha Banks vs. Bayley ends in DQ due to the Riott Squad's interruption
    The Authors of Pain def. Heath Slater & Rhyno
    Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens join RAW
    The Miz will be heading to SmackDown tomorrow
    Woken Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Revival (Tag Team Title Tournament)
    Breezango join RAW
    Natalya is now a part of RAW 
    Ember Moon def. Mickie James
    Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have been drafted to RAW
    Natalya turns face and def. Mandy Rose
    Baron Corbin has been drafted to RAW
    Breezango def. The Bar
    Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel officially turn face
    Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman & Bobby Roode def. The Miz & Miztourage, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

    ...
    The first day of the Superstar Shake-up concludes with some fabulous debuts, a couple of face turns and more than a few great matches. This is Jojo signing off but only after mentioning that I called Ruby Riott's call up to RAW this afternoon in my 5 Surprises that could happen this week in WWE
    ...
    Braun Strowman catches Miz in a fireman's carry and hit him with a running powerslam. Braun goes for the pin and 1...2...3...the baby faces win the match.


    Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman & Bobby Roode def. The Miz & Miztourage, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
    ...
    Miz and Braun in the ring now, but the A lister is taken down with a huge drop kick. Miz goes for a tag but is betrayed by Dallas and Axel who refuse Miz's attempts at a tag. Bo and Curtis have officially turned face.
    ...
    Bobby Roode is tagged in and takes out Axel with a clothesline from the top rope. He goes for the glorious DDT but fails to connect. The Miz comes in to the ring and takes out Roode who tags in Braun Strowman at the last second. Miz runs away and Braun chases him around the ring before they end up in the ring. Bo and Curtis attack Strowman but Balor makes the save. Roliins follows up with a suicide dive and Roode with a glorious DDT. 
    ...
    KO has Rollins in a submission and drags him to the Miz's corner but Rollins fights out of it. Miz catches Rollins with a DDT but fails to get a pin fall. Miz mocks Daniel Bryan by performing the 'it' kicks on Rollins but Rollins manages to break out. Before Rollins could make the tag, team miz takes out the entire opposing team on the outside.
    ...
    Kevin Owens and Rollins are in the ring as we return and team Miz looks to be in control. We cut to a botched suicide dive from Rollins that took place during the commercial break. 
    ...
    ...
    ...
    ...
    ...
    Lashley takes care of business with a big vertical suplex on Sami Zayn with a 10 second hang time before throwing him out of the ring. We break for commercial yet again.
    ...
    Bobby Roode tags in after Curtis Axel as we head back and Rollins tags in Balor. Balor gets driven to the corner by Curtis and the heel team attacks him. The Miz mocks Braun Strowman before catching Balor in a headlock. Balor breaks but takes neckbreaker from the A-lister. Sami is tagged in and so is Lashley. 
    ...
    The Miz & Miztourage, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman & Bobby Roode

    The big match of the night kicks off with the wildcard appearance of Bobby Roode on RAW. Kevin Owens kicks it off with Seth Rollins. KO takes control early before being caught in a springboard clothesline followed by a suicide dive on KO as we head into a commercial break.
    ...
    ...
    ...
    Backstage, Elias talks ill about Bobby Lashley as he gives Renee a "private concert" after telling her to shut her mouth. Renee interrupts him anyway and we head into another commercial break.
    ...
    Breeze is caught in a headlock but he somehow manages to get free. Double team again for the Bar as Breeze catches a knee to a face. Cesaro has Breeze on his shoulder as he goes for a tag but Fandango takes out Sheamus from below. Breeze takes to opportunity to go for a roll-up and snags the victory!

    Breezango def. The Bar
    ...
    Breezango vs. The Bar

    Fandango and Cesaro start off the match and Fandango goes for an early cover. Tyler Breeze in the ring now, Sheamus and him trade punches before double teaming Breeze into the corner.
    ...
    Baron Corbin has been drafted to RAW!
    ...
    ...
    ...