5 reasons for the unprecedented growth of MMA in the world of combat sports

Since its inception, MMA took the world of combat sports by storm.

Mixed Martial Arts, also known as MMA is a fierce, full-contact combat sport where opponents can strike as well as grapple with each other using techniques from various forms of martial arts. It is widely regarded as one of the more brutal forms of combat sport. Although the sport only burst onto the scene in the nineties, its meteoric rise to the top of the global sports market has been nothing short of sensational.

The sport gained eminence following the birth of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the premier organization in Mixed Martial Arts in the world; so much so that the uninitiated often confuse UFC and MMA to be the same. But how did the success come about? What draws people to this violent form of competition, making it one of the greatest sports of all time?

UFC 1: The Beginning

Over the years, with some changes in the rules of combat, MMA has evolved into a mainstream combat sport and urbanized itself into a tremendously flourishing industry, almost taking over the prestigious and widely renowned sport of boxing. Mixed Martial Arts is now globally regarded as one of the most popular and exponentially growing sports.

Let's take a look at the five reasons that made MMA the most followed combat sport in the world.

#5 The ‘gladiator’ connection

Historically, no form of physical competition is more glorified than that between the gladiators of Rome? The Colosseum was the ultimate venue of thrilling entertainment in Rome, and the masses thronged in thousands to witness the combat and the bloodshed that came with it. While they do not fight to the death, Mixed Martial Artists do remind us of the old gladiator age; two people using all their mental and physical resilience to come out victorious in the rawest form of competition ever known to man.

As humans, we are competitive by character and competing to find out who is better is a feature that has been a part of human society since time immemorial.

