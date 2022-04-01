"It was like vlogging being handcuffed" - Jake Paul talks about when he was banned by authorities to film in Los Angeles

Before breaking into the world of boxing, Jake Paul made millions as a YouTuber. Most of his money came through vlogs that were recorded from his Team 10 mansion in Los Angeles. However, there came a time when the social media sensation was completely banned by the authorities from filming in LA County.

During a recent appearance on The Journey Podcast, 'The Problem Child' recalled the experience and described it as an unpleasant one. He also revealed that it forced him to travel miles on a daily basis to record new content for his channel. Here's what Paul said:

"It was s****y to be honest because I literally had to leave Los Angeles County limits to film every single day. So, I would have to drive an hour just to start filming, which made daily vlogging nearly impossible. And it was like vlogging being handcuffed. But yeah, not a lot of people know I was banned actually by the city of Los Angeles and it lasted for like two years."

Catch Jake Paul's full conversation on The Journey Podcast below:

Why did Jake Paul leave the Team 10 mansion?

Jake Paul had been residing in the Team 10 mansion along with his notorious crew since he was 17. During his time in the mansion, there were reports of noise complaints from his Calabasas neighbors along with incidents of cops being called as parties got out of hand.

According to a TMZ report, 'The Problem Child' also infuriated the Mayor of Calabasas, Alicia Weintraub, at one point when he threw a huge rager party at the mansion. This was when he celebrated his knockout win over former NBA player Nate Robinson in November 2020.

Soon after the Robinson fight, Paul decided to leave his Calabasas crib to start a new chapter in his life as a professional boxer. The social media star shared a video on his YouTube channel where he explained his decision to leave behind his old mansion. Paul said:

"I'm stepping into a new chapter of my life where I'm a legitimate pro fighter and being in Los Angeles, there's so many distractions. There's so much going on and it doesn't really allow me to focus on training. In Los Angeles, as you guys know, has all the partying, all the madness, so many distractions and it's too much to be around."

Watch Jake Paul talk about his decision to leave the Team 10 mansion below:

