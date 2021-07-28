The Money Team roster: Who are part of Floyd Mayweather's basketball team?

In June 2021, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather registered a team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT). TBT is an open-application basketball competition that is played every summer in the United States.

In 2021, 64 teams will participate in the single-elimination tournament in pursuit of the $1 million prize reserved for the winner.

Created seven years ago in 2014 by Jonathan Sugar, TBT includes players who are not part of the NBA yet.The tournament also allows the participation of overseas players.

Floyd Mayweather's 'The Money Team' consists of EJ Gallup, Jarrod Jones, Jeff Ledbetter, Jonathon Simmons, Jordan Crawford, Peyton Aldridge, Taylor Smith, Tremmel Darden and Xavier Munford.

Mayweather, along with TJ Fredette and Dan Britten, will play the role of General Manager (GM) for the team.

David Nurse has been appointed as the head coach for 'The Money Team'.

Floyd Mayweather is hailed as one of the greatest boxers ever

After competing for more than two decades as a professional boxer, 'Pretty Boy' boasts an undefeated record of 50-0.

Known for his evasive style, Mayweather has defeated incredible fighters like Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Victor Ortiz, Shane Mosley, Juan Manuel Marquez and Zab Judah.

The 44-year-old announced his retirement back in September 2015 after defeating Andre Berto via unanimous decision. But the boxing legend got an itch to put on the gloves one more time in an attempt to attain a perfect 50 and 0 record. The bout was set against MMA superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017.

As predicted by many, 'Money' made easy work of the Irishman and won the contest via TKO in the tenth round. Rumors of a rematch between the two stars have been brewing for a long time. It's possible that we might see a sequel to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor a couple of years down the road.

Floyd Mayweather was last seen in action earlier this year in June when he took on YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match.

The bout, which was scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, went the distance. Although 'Money' clearly outperformed Paul that night, no official winner was declared due to the absence of judges.

Edited by Harvey Leonard