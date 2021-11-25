"He will find out how the big boys play" - Chael Sonnen hilariously goes off on Conor McGregor whilst challenging him to an arm-wrestling match

After going back-and-forth on social media with Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen has challenged the Irishman to an arm-wrestling match.

During his days as a fighter, Sonnen was known for his ability to call out future opponents in an extremely entertaining fashion. That's exactly what he's now done with McGregor.

Speaking on ESPN MMA's The Chael Sonnen Show, the former two-division UFC title challenger cut the following promo:

"Arm-wrestle. One on one. He's gonna go one on one with the great one. I will tell you right now. He's in the very deep end of the pool here. He seems like a very sweet kid and if he just backs out the door, he doesn't even have to formally apologize. I'll take it as an apology. It can be between me and him. Little elbow and a wink. He shouldn't have sat down at this table but if he chooses to stay it's not going to go great. He will find out how the big boys play."

Check out The Chael Sonnen Show below:

What started Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen's beef?

Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen's beef has certainly blown up in recent weeks. Sonnen made a comment on his show that suggested McGregor was "turning into a little rich weirdo."

The Irishman was quick to respond, which triggered an instant war of words on Twitter.

Conor McGregor is known for his willingness to call anyone out on social media. However, Sonnen's trash-talking ability may have taken 'The Notorious' megastar back somewhat.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen It's not too late to stay off my radar



Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n' sloooow... It's not too late to stay off my radarJust put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n' sloooow...

Whether Conor McGregor accepts Chael Sonnen's arm-wrestling challenge or not remains to be seen. However, it seems very unlikely that it will come to fruition.

While he may stray away from Sonnen's challenge, the Irishman appears up for taking on some high-level opposition inside the UFC octagon in 2022.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg at UFC 264 during his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. Ever since, he's flirted with return fights against Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Max Holloway and Poirier.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Harvey Leonard