Colby Covington insists that Tyron Woodley was 'paid to take a dive' against Jake Paul

Colby Covington has insisted that Tyron Woodley was paid to lose against Jake Paul in August this year.

Woodley (0-1) and Paul (4-0) were involved in an eight-round professional boxing encounter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The latter won via split decision (77-75, 78-74, 75-77).

Speaking with journalist James Lynch on the MMA News YouTube channel, Covington claimed that 'The Chosen One' could have finished 'The Problem Child' after dominating the fourth round of their fight:

"That was definitely a work, without a doubt. You know Tyron Woodley was paid to hold back and not go off on 'Snake' Paul. He [Woodley] had him hurt and concussed bad in the fourth [round]. Literally, almost fell out of the ring. And he kind of just held him up. He didn't try and finish him right there. So you could tell that Tyron Woodley was paid to take a dive and it was a work. So not really much you can think about him at work when someone has a bunch of money from YouTube and Disney. He [Paul] can pay people off and that is what he did," said Covington.

Watch Colby Covington in conversation with James Lynch below:

Jake Paul is next scheduled to face off against Tommy Fury on December 18. There are rumors that Tyron Woodley is likely to box fellow former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy in 2022.

Colby Covington's last UFC victory came against Tyron Woodley in September 2020

Colby Covington (16-3) recently had his rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1). Covington lost the bout via unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46) at UFC 268 in New York.

His last victory inside the octagon came against Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178 aka UFC Vegas 11. 'Chaos' dominated the contest and sealed a TKO win.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Sep19.2020



Colby Covington finally settles his score with Tyron Woodley,



when he dominates him for 4 rounds then finishes him in the 5th Sep19.2020Colby Covington finally settles his score with Tyron Woodley,when he dominates him for 4 rounds then finishes him in the 5th https://t.co/fr6JR7ebQe

Previously, Colby Covington was expected to take on Tyron Woodley in a unification fight at UFC 228 in September 2018. Nasal surgery ultimately ruled Covington out of the clash and he was subsequently stripped of his interim welterweight belt.

