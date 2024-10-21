Age of Empires Mobile codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

Age of Empires Mobile codes were launched to help players enhance the journey of thrill and adventure in Level Infinite's new title. Players can become legendary leaders while crafting their empires and waging battles through the ages. From strategizing methods for victory by commanding armies to developing civilization, players can do it all.
With its vibrant and immersive environment, Age of Empires Mobile allows players to explore several civilizations, each offering distinct units and technologies.
To make the journey smoother and progress faster, the developers have launched gift codes. In this article, we have compiled all the latest active codes in Age of Empires Mobile.
All active Age of Empires Mobile codes
For February 2025, there are no active Age of Empires Mobile codes, that players can redeem. However, we will be on the lookout for new codes. If any new redeem codes become available, those will be added here.
All expired Age of Empires Mobile codes
Some codes that were released during the game's launch have currently expired or reached their exchange limits, and using them won't give any rewards.
- AoEMHappySF
- AoEMHalloween
- Aoemgl1017
- TOPOFAOEM
- Aoemjp1017
- TOPOFAOEM
- kingofaoem
- 8A2Z1B0NR
- EH1Z16EVT
- AOEM20DAYS
- F62Z1C2DM
- KINGOFAOEM
- AOEM10DAYS
- SM1Z1U1C5
- LT1Z1ULYK
- M91Z1NC27
How to redeem the Age of Empires Mobile codes
Redeeming gift codes in Age of Empires Mobile is pretty straightforward. Follow the steps below to redeem them:
- Open Age of Empires Mobile and tap on the profile icon located in the top left corner of the screen.
- Navigate to the settings option at the bottom of the menu.
- Once there, look for the Gift Redemption section, represented by a chest icon.
- Enter a valid code from the list into the text box and click the confirm button to complete the redemption.
Age of Empires Mobile codes troubleshooting (How to fix)
Sometimes players may encounter errors while entering the codes to redeem their rewards. This usually happens due to wrongly inputted codes. To avoid them, players can copy and paste the codes directly from the above list for Age of Empires Mobile.
Where to find new codes for Age of Empires Mobile
Following the developer on the official X page and Facebook page can help you stay updated with the codes. Alternatively, we are always looking for the latest codes, and once available, this article will be updated accordingly.
FAQs on Age of Empires Mobile codes
Q) When do the active codes in Age of Empires Mobile expire?
A) The codes are available for a limited time and do not have any particular expiry date.
Q) When are the new codes released in Age of Empires Mobile?
A) The codes don't have any particular release date and can appear randomly.