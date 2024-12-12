All UNO gift codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

- All active UNO gift codes (December 2024)
You can get rewards like coins and gems in UNO mobile using UNO gift codes. The bonuses let you place higher bets so you have a chance to increase your winnings. The more coins you have, the more matches you can play, and the more coins you can be rewarded. This way, you have the basic gameplay loop of this game covered.
This article will list all the currently active UNO gift codes and explain how to redeem and get more.
All active UNO gift codes (February 2025)
There is one active UNO Mobile gift code in February 2025:
Remember that this code is time-bound and will expire shortly. As such, use it before it is rendered obsolete.
All expired UNO gift codes
Here is a list of all the expired codes in UNO Mobile that no longer provide rewards:
How to redeem UNO gift codes
You can redeem an active UNO Mobile gift code in-game by going to Settings and finding the Gift Code option. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the UNO Mobile app.
- Go to the Settings menu (bottom-left corner of the screen).
- Select the Gift Redemption option.
- Enter your code and click on Redeem.
After you enter the code, you will get a message in your in-game mailbox (located on the left of the Settings icon). Once you open your mailbox, you can read all your new emails to get the rewards in your inventory.
Where to find new UNO gift codes
UNO Mobile does not launch new gift codes every day. They are launched during promotional events and festivals, like the game's launch anniversary, Christmas, and Easter.
If you want new UNO gift codes, bookmark and check this article often. We will update it whenever new codes come out and old ones expire. Additionally, you can check the official UNO Mobile Facebook, X, and Instagram pages for code-related information. You may also check this title's Discord server for the same.
UNO gift codes not working: Troubleshoot guide
A UNO gift code might not work for several reasons, such as:
- There are typos in the code you submitted.
- The code you entered has expired.
- UNO Mobile servers are in maintenance mode.
Most codes for this title use a combination of letters and numbers, and many use upper- and lower-case letters. As such, double-check the codes to ensure you're entering them accurately. Other than that, use active codes quickly to get the associated rewards before they expire.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1) What are the latest codes on UNO Mobile?
There’s only one Uno Mobile gift code active right now - UNOMOBILEGIFTCODE. Redeeming this code gives you 250x Coins and 5x Diamonds.
2) When do active codes in UNO Mobile expire?
Most codes typically expire a month after they are published. However, this is not guaranteed as many codes can have shorter periods, while others may last longer.
3) When will new codes be released for UNO Mobile?
UNO Mobile codes are released typically during times of festivals (like Christmas) or special events (like New Year). There are no predetermined times for when new codes will become available.