All UNO gift codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

You can get rewards like coins and gems in UNO mobile using UNO gift codes. The bonuses let you place higher bets so you have a chance to increase your winnings. The more coins you have, the more matches you can play, and the more coins you can be rewarded. This way, you have the basic gameplay loop of this game covered.

This article will list all the currently active UNO gift codes and explain how to redeem and get more.

All active UNO gift codes (February 2025)

There is one active UNO Mobile gift code in February 2025:

Code Rewards UNOMOBILEGIFTCODE 250x Coins, 5x Diamonds

Remember that this code is time-bound and will expire shortly. As such, use it before it is rendered obsolete.

All expired UNO gift codes

Here is a list of all the expired codes in UNO Mobile that no longer provide rewards:

Hyy97dgs8B

myX7udzGFq

zy3C1e4Pa3

tyrXWduu9j

6ydzXd64M5

PyaCac2yCa

3ybKMdWtRr

myBe2dTzDG

jyAXKe7nf9

yyj4NdqxKZ

Vy9UHeqrBE

Cyp9qd3hf5

KyefCdGqpy

jybzUd3gjK

7wEY9fJAvY

XwDfYeF9TE

EwPCjdk8yg

MuAAddmZPw

DwJdXebUd2

rvYM3fM6bZ

svuAQdeJE8

WATCH9LIVENOW

STACKFUNWITHUNO

UNOMASTERSHOW

NEWRINGROYALE

CukaFdgYNX

1v1zGeD5nQ

mvdk1cfHmq

JOINYOUTUBE8

CuaH1dJN9a

FtVM2fQEb4

WACTH7LIVENOW

UNOMOBILECC4FUN

communitycup2024

communitycupback

JOINCC2HAVEFUN4

Xqh7Tdegv2

Sqqkkctgwt

BE2024UNOCHAMPION

FREE2PLAYONMOBILE

THEBESTUNOPLAYER

Tp2A9eVxnr

NpefJd8wBQ

YpM7Qexvef

Upv4EeYs7J

cpJfTdRtZV

1UNO2023CHAMPION

Fp3aSeRAuG

FpXfReXAvc

BpxMhdsAEJ

YpZX3emA3h

SEEUSOON2023FINAL

FINAL2SPOTS

Jnk4Yd455a

Jnk4Yd455

IB20qj

lXUx2F

1kdkac823F

vkVCwdmyuy

Vka4Zdc1FG

1kZkmdZzR8

nksxacWwZH

ykCK8eQAEP

UjJUCfTJqx

gjyK2deFd5

xj596duCmm

6hJeydQh6K

shrUQdNm2g

ZkefUd9uea

rkZA7dCv5c

gjyK2deFd5

xj596duCmm

6hJeydQh6K

ukyApdJx3H

Fkc4mcdsjt

qjDxUdnazW

6hJeydQh6K

bhS9SejYnF

uhr48eRXmG

FOLLOW7TWITCH

7hCCKexVkr

jhf4hczxt9

Vjqxecjgrs

DgEaCeVV6F

SgBa3dwPTH

HAPPYJULY4TH

ehQUJdbR9e

AMAZINGDAD23

double2222

1bestduosteam

DOUBLE2FUN

WATCHDUOS617

hgHCQdt4tj

agKexbazNf

FgHxsdcyjB

ChkAVdxeCN

7ghM3dANwa

HELLOSUMMER23

af2zpcpUH3

MAYOUWIN1

WILDAY519

MAYOUWIN1

TfJfndKc8N

TENDERCARE

cffHXdEazT

tfWMndqKve

Jfx7YeUEuf

6fG73dwAK8

4fRdedF6BU

AfVkSdf2MD

HfWYNfTxbu

ZfU9JeCtnc

Nfyf2cgpB5

ge1k5dMYMN

AMAYZINGMONTH

HOOKEDONUNO

COLORMATCH

CRAZYCREW

DRAWPLAYWIN

DdWMxeaY5N

Vd3kvdjUmq

VdheWeXQ5D

9dnfkc3KEy

Ddga1dZFzZ

zd2eYckBGa

3deACdU7wj

8buKHdt1DB

AbyKxcjxEd

GREATYEAR

UNOXMAS2022

pbTKPd4n1f

LIVEONYOUTUBE

GUESSTHEWINNER

DEBUT1CHAMPION

STAYTUNED2023

6bfeRbfmWh

yb37qcHk6b

1abe6cwWYF

GOODLUCK

NOV24DEBUT

MaAfddHVwq

COMMUNITYCUP

ha6YNeWUse

ja9UkeVTjB

UNOCAPOO

GUITAR

MARACAS

MYUNOVOICE

TAMALE

TACOS

EaXdQd5BSt

How to redeem UNO gift codes

Redeem Uno gift codes (Image via Mattel163)

You can redeem an active UNO Mobile gift code in-game by going to Settings and finding the Gift Code option. Then, follow these steps:

Open the UNO Mobile app. Go to the Settings menu (bottom-left corner of the screen). Select the Gift Redemption option. Enter your code and click on Redeem.

After you enter the code, you will get a message in your in-game mailbox (located on the left of the Settings icon). Once you open your mailbox, you can read all your new emails to get the rewards in your inventory.

Where to find new UNO gift codes

UNO Mobile does not launch new gift codes every day. They are launched during promotional events and festivals, like the game's launch anniversary, Christmas, and Easter.

If you want new UNO gift codes, bookmark and check this article often. We will update it whenever new codes come out and old ones expire. Additionally, you can check the official UNO Mobile Facebook, X, and Instagram pages for code-related information. You may also check this title's Discord server for the same.

UNO gift codes not working: Troubleshoot guide

A UNO gift code might not work for several reasons, such as:

There are typos in the code you submitted.

The code you entered has expired.

UNO Mobile servers are in maintenance mode.

Most codes for this title use a combination of letters and numbers, and many use upper- and lower-case letters. As such, double-check the codes to ensure you're entering them accurately. Other than that, use active codes quickly to get the associated rewards before they expire.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1) What are the latest codes on UNO Mobile?

There’s only one Uno Mobile gift code active right now - UNOMOBILEGIFTCODE. Redeeming this code gives you 250x Coins and 5x Diamonds.

2) When do active codes in UNO Mobile expire?

Most codes typically expire a month after they are published. However, this is not guaranteed as many codes can have shorter periods, while others may last longer.

3) When will new codes be released for UNO Mobile?

UNO Mobile codes are released typically during times of festivals (like Christmas) or special events (like New Year). There are no predetermined times for when new codes will become available.

