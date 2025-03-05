Are there Coin Master free spin and coin links for today? (March 5, 2025)

Moon Active has released four Coin Master links that you can use to redeem free spins on March 5, 2025. The developer has shared two of these links on the title’s Facebook page, one on the Facebook Card Trading group, and another on Instagram. Each link offers 50 spins upon redemption for a total of 200. However, none of them grants free coins.

This article provides a list of all the Moon Active links that grant freebies on March 5, 2025.

A list of all Coin Master links granting free spins on March 5, 2025

You can farm free spins daily using the links released by developer Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on March 5, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/wxURkL - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/Porcuw - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/DkCbsB - 50 spins

coin-master.co/dmkybd - 50 spins

These links expire after three days, so you should use them as soon as possible. Note that you can only get freebies from a link once per account.

How to claim freebies from daily Coin Master links (March 5, 2025)

You can click on the Collect button to claim free spins from an active link (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem rewards from Moon Active's links within a few minutes. First, activate the Wi-Fi or data connection on your mobile device and update the game to the latest version.

Click on an active link (you can use one from the list above) to instantly open the title on your smartphone. The app will load all the files and resources required to boot up. Once this is done, the screen will display a dialog box, which contains a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the link you hit. Tap the Collect button to claim all applicable freebies.

