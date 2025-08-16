Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 16, 2025)

There are three Coin Master links that help you obtain free spins on August 16, 2025. You can find one on the Instagram account’s story and the other two on the title’s official Facebook handle. Since each link bestows 50 spins, you can obtain a total of 150 free spins by redeeming all three. However, you won't receive free coins from any active link today.

This article lists all the active free spin links and a guide to redeeming them on August 16, 2025.

A complete list of all the active Coin Master links for August 16, 2025

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active

Below is the list of all active Coin Master links for August 16, 2025, along with their respective rewards:

https://coin-master.co/UjdqCC - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/whiYAC - 50 free spins

Coin-master.co/bopqvh - 50 free spins

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links to obtain free spins (August 16, 2025)

Get free spins from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below is a step-by-step guide to redeeming the daily free spin links:

Step 1: Connect the mobile device where you play the game to a working internet connection.

Note that the links will expire after three days, so redeem them promptly. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once per account for free spins.

