Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 25, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 25, 2025 07:32 GMT
Coin Master
There are four Coin Master links that give free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

The most efficient and quickest way of obtaining free spins in Coin Master is by using the daily links. You can visit the title’s official social media handles every day to find a few links. These will help you earn over 100 free spins daily. For August 25, 2025, Moon Active has posted four links that will reward you with free spins. The developers posted two on their Facebook page, and one each on Threads and Instagram.

That said, this article lists all the active links and outlines the process for redeeming them.

All working links giving Coin Master free spins on August 25, 2025

You can obtain freebies every day by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the free spin links that are active today:

How to redeem the daily links in Coin Master (August 25, 2025)

Get free spins by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below is a step-by-step guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links:

  • Step 1: Ensure the device where you play the game is connected to a working internet connection.
  • Step 2: Download and install the app’s latest version (the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android).
  • Step 3: Press any active link to open a prompt. Click the Continue button to redirect to the app installed on your device. The app will take a few seconds to load the files before opening.
  • Step 5: Go through the reward amount displayed in the dialog box that appears.
  • Step 6: Get all free spins by tapping the Collect button on the dialog box.

The links won’t provide free spins after three days because they expire after that. Additionally, you can use any active link only once to claim free rewards.

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

