Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 25, 2025)

Coin Master players can use four links on February 25, 2025. Unfortunately, Moon Active hasn’t provided any link that gives free coins. However, you can claim 200 spins instead, with every link giving 50 spins when redeemed. The developers uploaded two of these links to the game’s official Facebook page and one to its Facebook Card Trading Group. They posted another link on the title’s official Instagram handle.

Read below to find a complete list of all the links granting free spins on February 25, 2025, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master links to obtain 200 free spins on February 25, 2025

You can farm plenty of free spins for free by redeeming the links daily (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the working Coin Master links that give free spins on February 25, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/SEJjJu- 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/GCbNbp - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/XeScRp - 50 spins

coin-master.co/imkzxc - 50 spins

Note that you won’t be able to grab freebies from the links after three days, as they won’t be redeemable and grant freebies after that time. Moreover, every link bestows freebies only once per account.

Here’s the complete process to redeem the Coin Master links of February 25, 2025

You can tap the green Collect button to claim free spins daily (Image via Moon Active)

You must prepare for the redemption process by activating the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device. Then, update the app with the latest patch if Moon Active has released any.

After doing so, click every active link of February 25, 2025, from the above list. All links redirect you to the app installed on your device. Then, the app takes a brief period to load the required assets.

Upon the loading process concludes, a dialog box appears on your screen with a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the clicked link. You can claim all applicable free spins from the links by tapping this Collect button.

