Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (February 28, 2025)

Coin Master players can redeem five active links on February 28, 2024. You can find one on Threads, one on X, two on the Facebook page, and one on the official Facebook Card Trading group. These links give 50 spins upon redemption; however, there aren’t any links providing coins for free today. However, you can receive a total of 300 spins after redeeming all the links.
This article provides a complete list of all the links granting free spins on February 28, 2025.
All Coin Master free spins links for February 28, 2025
The following is the list of all the active Coin Master links of February 28, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/VKUbdQ - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/edXIsr - 50 spins
- coin-master.co/QsBrfE - 50 spins
- Coin-Master.co/UgBWO… - 50 spins
- https://coin-master.co/rbcdSE - 50 spins
You must claim all freebies from the above list within three days. Otherwise, they will expire, and you can’t redeem them afterward. Additionally, you can get freebies from every link only once per account.
How to claim free spins from active Coin Master links of February 28, 2025
You can claim freebies from the daily links within a few seconds. Activate the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your Android or iOS device. Update the app from the digital storefronts if the developer has released any patches.
Go to the title’s official social media handles or click every link listed above. Upon doing so, you will be redirected to the app installed on your device, which then loads all the required files and assets.
After the app completes loading, a dialog box with a Collect button and reward details appears on your screen. By clicking it, you can receive all free spins from the links.