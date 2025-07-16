Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 16, 2025)

Coin Master players can use three links to obtain free spins on July 16, 2025. You can find one active link on the title’s official Instagram account story and two on the Facebook page. Your inventory will have 250 more spins after you redeem them all. Every link bestows 50 free spins upon redemption, although you won't get free coins from any.

This article lists all the active links today and explains how to claim freebies from them.

A complete list of all the Coin Master links for July 16, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that grant free spins on July 16, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/Mcwdds - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/WWEoAg - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/ughwyt - 50 free spins

These links will remain valid for three days. Thus, redeem them soon to claim all applicable free rewards. Moreover, each link can be used to claim free spins only once per account.

A complete guide to redeeming Coin Master free spins from the active links (July 16, 2025)

Click the Collect button and get all freebies from the links to your in-game inventory (Image via Moon Active)

First, connect your device to an active internet connection. Then, update the game to the latest patch version. Next, press any link from the list above: it brings up a prompt on your screen. Click the Continue button on the prompt to open the app on your device.

Thereafter, the app will load the files and assets required to boot up. Once the loading completes, you will see a dialog box on the screen. It contains a green Collect button and the number of spins the clicked link provides. Claim the applicable free spins by tapping the button.

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More