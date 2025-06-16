Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 16, 2025)

Getting spins in Coin Master is a straightforward task, but only if you redeem the daily links. Other methods require you to spend time, in-game resources, or money. Meanwhile, to claim freebies from links, you only require an active internet connection. On June 16, 2025, Moon Active has posted four links that bestow free spins. Two of them can be found on the title’s official Facebook page.
The developers also posted one each on the Instagram and Threads handles. Here’s a list of all active links and a guide on how to redeem them.
Get 200 free spins using the four active Coin Master links for June 16, 2025
Redeem the links below to get 200 free spins from the active links for June 16, 2025:
- https://Coin-Master.co/xCiKBe - 50 free spins
- https://Coin-Master.co/FJCFqy - 50 free spins
- coin-master.co/hgutey - 50 free spins
- Coin-Master.co/lICHS… - 50 free spins
Note that you must use the Coin Master links within three days, after which they will expire. You can also use any active link from the list above only once to get free spins.
How to claim freebies from the active Coin Master links for June 16, 2025
First, ensure your Android or iOS device has an active internet connection. Then, update the Coin Master app to the latest patch version. Thereafter, click any active link for June 16, 2025, from the list above. The clicked link will bring up a prompt on your screen, asking permission to open the app on your device.
Click the Continue button to see a prompt asking to redirect you to the app installed on your device. After opening it, the app will start loading the files and resources required to boot up. Once loaded, the app displays a dialog box on the screen with details of the number of spins you get from the clicked link and a green Collect button.
Tap the Collect button to transfer the displayed number of free spins to your in-game inventory.