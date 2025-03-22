Best tips for beginners in DC Dark Legion

DC Dark Legion is a free-to-play mobile strategy game that offers players an expansive roster of over 200 characters, including legendary heroes and infamous villains. In a world threatened by Dark Multiverse energy, players must recruit and upgrade champions such as Batman, Superman, and Harley Quinn to defend Gotham City from an invasion.

This article provides six tips to help beginners understand key aspects of the game from the start.

Beginner's guide to succeeding in DC Dark Legion

1) Using free champions

New players in DC Dark Legion have multiple opportunities to acquire free heroes early in the game. The 7-day login reward grants 10 shards of Harley Quinn after one week, making her a strong choice for non-spenders. Players willing to spend can consider Batman, as his shards are included in affordable starter packs.

Green Lantern should only be selected by completionists, as his shards are locked behind a paywall. Wonder Woman and Flash can be unlocked through in-game grinding, making them unnecessary early picks.

Additionally, the Path of Justice event in DC Dark Legion allows players to choose from multiple heroes, with Poison Ivy being the best option due to her healing abilities. As the event is not time-limited, players can progress at their own pace.

2) Understanding the basic gameplay loop

Mastering the core gameplay loop of DC Dark Legion is essential for long-term progression. Players will require gems to acquire anvils and mother boxes, which are used to summon Mythic Champions — the strongest characters in DC Dark Legion. These champions help gather resources across various game modes, which are necessary to complete the Supreme Commander event.

This five-day weekly event rewards players with gems and Magic Eyes for upgrading their base, improving champions, and performing draws. To maximize efficiency, these earned gems should be saved for Interstellar Visitor. This two-day weekly event allows players to purchase up to 40 anvils, reinforcing the cycle of acquiring stronger champions.

3) Efficient use of gems

Using gems wisely is key to steady progression. The most valuable purchases include the 60-gem and 180-gem Anvil packs in the Mystery Store. Discounted mother boxes (333 gems) should be bought only when absolutely necessary, such as reaching the next Red Mother Box.

The main priority for players should be saving 2,500 gems for the 30-anvil pack and 500 gems for the 10-anvil pack during the Interstellar Visitor event. If extra gems are available, the 300-gem pack containing five purple mother boxes is a viable option. However, ensuring that the 40 free anvils from Interstellar Visitor are acquired each week should always be the top priority.

4) Powering up champions

Flash boasts the highest speed among the heroes (Image via FunPlus International AG)

In DC Dark Legion, players can strengthen champions using five key methods that work together to enhance their effectiveness in battle:

Leveling up: Increasing champion levels requires stimulators and XP. Players can refund levels up to 300, except for ACDC shards. Star progression: Stars are gained through shards, which unlock abilities. Champions should reach at least three white stars for viability, with five white stars being ideal. Legacy pieces: These boost stats and sometimes grant unique abilities, so equipping them correctly is crucial. Gear: Crafted in the Armory, gear provides scalable stat boosts, making it essential for long-term success. Force talents: These improve skills and stats but require ACDC shards, which cannot be refunded, so investments should be made carefully.

5) Be mindful of the best game modes to focus on

Several game modes in DC Dark Legion provide valuable rewards:

Meta Brawl: A PvP mode that grants five daily attempts and consistent gem rewards.

A PvP mode that grants five daily attempts and consistent gem rewards. Anti-Me Network: Generates tokens and energy for resource collection. Prioritize stimulators until War Room level 25.

Generates tokens and energy for resource collection. Prioritize stimulators until War Room level 25. Training Simulator: Features strategic challenge battles that reward stimulators and chips.

Features strategic challenge battles that reward stimulators and chips. Combat Cycle: Daily raid bosses drop gems, ACDC shards, and mother boxes. Learning the best team compositions is key.

Daily raid bosses drop gems, ACDC shards, and mother boxes. Learning the best team compositions is key. Darkest Timeline: A rogue-like mode where choices shape the outcome. This mode unlocks at War Room level 15 and provides a dynamic, strategic experience.

Batcave and base management

Efficient base management plays a critical role in succeeding in DC Dark Legion. Upgrading the War Room as soon as possible should be a priority for players. Completing story missions and Crisis Nodes increases reputation, which is necessary for War Room upgrades.

Assigning the best champions to base rooms enhances productivity — single-champion rooms reach 30% efficiency, while dual-champion rooms reach 60%. The Level Sync feature in the Training Nexus ensures that a portion of the roster remains competitive.

Additionally, continuously crafting and deconstructing gear in the Armory strengthens champions. Researching upgrades in the Research Lab should prioritize combat improvements first, followed by construction enhancements in DC Dark Legion. Lastly, monitoring power levels and maintaining high efficiency will ensure steady progress and maximize resource gains.

That concludes all the tips that beginners should know at the start of their gaming journey. Furthermore, they must redeem the voucher codes in DC Dark Legion to boost their in-game storage.

