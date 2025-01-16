Best tips to use Meeple in Brawl Stars

Meeple In Brawl Stars is the latest Epic rarity Brawler that was released on January 8, 2025, as part of the ongoing Pizza Planet event. It is classified as a Controller-class fighter because of its ability to trap opponents within the ice-shaped barrier using the Mansions of Meeple Gadget. Players can also use Meeple's Super to attack enemies from behind obstacles to protect themselves while destroying opponent Brawlers.

This article provides some of the best tips to implement when using Meeple in Brawl Stars.

What are the best tips for using Meeple in Brawl Stars?

Meeple attacking an opponent (Image via Supercell)

Here are some of the best tips when using the Brawler:

Manage ammo: Meeple in Brawl Stars has one of the slowest reload speeds, taking two seconds to refill one ammo. Thus, it's essential to plan well before engaging opponents. Ensure you have enough ammo to finish off the enemy, as running out of ammo mid-fight can leave you vulnerable to counterattacks. Position yourself to minimize wasted shots and maximize efficiency, especially in situations where your survival depends on landing hits quickly.

Use Super offensively: Meeple's Super allows the Brawler to shoot through walls for 10 seconds. Use this advantage to apply pressure on opponents hiding behind cover. Target choke points or popular hiding spots on the map to force enemies to retreat, giving your team better map control.

Maximize wall coverage: Instead of focusing on a single area, aim to cover as many walls as possible with Meeple's Super. This will open up multiple angles for you and your teammate to target hidden enemies.

Save Gadgets for impact: Meeple's effectiveness heavily depends on its Gadgets and Super, so avoid wasting them prematurely. Gadgets like Mansions of Meeple can box opponents into a confined area, while Rage Quit can provide game-changing crowd control. Use these tools strategically to secure key eliminations or win critical one-on-one engagements.

Pair Gadget and Super: Use Mansions of Meeple Gadget to trap enemies and immediately activate your Super to fire through walls, effectively neutralizing trapped opponents while dealing heavy damage.

Effectively use the auto-aim feature: Auto-aim is particularly effective against slow-moving Brawlers or those with predictable movement patterns. Against faster Brawlers or those with dashes, rely on manual aiming to ensure precision and avoid wasting ammo. You can practice balancing the auto-aim and manual-aim features of Meeple in Brawl Stars to adapt to different matchups and scenarios.

