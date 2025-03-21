Blue Archive announces The Senses Descend Update, bringing new recruits, mini-game, and rewards

NEXON has rolled out a new Blue Archive update, The Senses Descend, on March 18, 2025. The latest update introduces two new 3-star Students, a story event, a mini-game, and other events. Players can also pull on two returning banners: The Children’s Innocent Smiles I will Protect and Welcome Sensei, To My Secret Lab. The former features one 3-star and one 2-star, whereas the latter offers a 3-star.

Ad

Below are the complete details of The Senses Descend update in Blue Archive.

New Student recruitments in the Blue Archive The Senses Descend Update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Senses Descend update introduces two new 3-star Blue Archive characters: Kisaki and Reijo. Both 3-star character pick-up recruitment banners will be available till April 1, 2025. Players can summon them at a boosted drop rate during the period. These new Students are also available to pull from the Regular Recruitment banner.

Kisaki can buff the EX Skill damage of an ally for 15 seconds. She can also heal allies with her Basic Skill, Imperial Order: Health and Health. On the other hand, Reijo can deal a certain percentage of her attack as damage to a single enemy. Additionally, she can apply the Chill and Poison Enhancement debuffs over time for 15 seconds. The enemies under these effects receive continuous damage.

Ad

In addition to the new Students, players can obtain 3-star Shun (Small) and 2-star Kirino by pulling on The Children’s Innocent Smiles I Will Protect and 3-star Saya (Casual) on the Welcome Sensei, To My Secret Lab banner. Both banners will be available till April 1, 2025.

Players can exchange Recruitment Points for Kisaki, Reijo, Shun (Small), Kirino, and Saya (Casual) till the pick-up recruitment banners are live.

Also read: Blue Archive The animation Episode 10

Ad

Mini-game, Treasure Hunt, in the Blue Archive The Senses Descend update

Treasure Hunt mini-game (Image via NEXON)

The Treasure Hunt mini-game is a new event in the Blue Archive The Senses Descend update. Players must complete Mission (Normal) 2-3 to unlock the event. Participating in Treasure Hunt requires Moonlight Festival Vouchers. One can earn vouchers by clearing The Senses Descended Story and Quests during the event period.

Ad

After collecting vouchers, they can visit the board and flip tiles to find treasures. Players can refresh the board for the next round after obtaining a hidden treasure in the current. However, they won’t be able to return to the previous board. The reward content of each board is fixed after round seven.

Other new content and rewards in the Blue Archive The Senses Descend update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the details of other content in the Blue Archive The Senses Descend update:

1) Event Story: The Senses Descend

This event will be available till April 1, 2025, and requires completing Mission 2-3 (Normal) to participate. It features quests, challenges, story content, episodes, an event-themed shop, tasks, and the Treasure Hunt mini-game.

The event shop, task, and rewards will be available till April 8, 2025. Players can clear story episodes to earn several rewards, such as Pyroxenes and event-themed currencies. Completing quests rewards, such as Artifacts and Credit Points. The challenges offer 3-star and first-clear rewards only. Lastly, clearing event tasks rewards Pyroxenes and Credit Points.

Ad

Players can get bonus rewards by clearing quests and story stages using Specialized Students. They grant bonuses for each event currency. One can view the Specialized Students’ details from Event Screen > Specialized Students > Event Currency. In the event shop, players can get rewards by exchanging event-themed currencies.

Also read: Blue Archive The Animation Episode 9

2) Final Restriction Release: The Fury of Set (Special Armor)

Players can challenge The Fury of Set (Special Armor) boss during the Final Restriction Release event, which will be available till April 14, 2025. The event features a total of 124 stages, and one can collect rewards up to the highest stage they clear within the event period.

Ad

Here are the details of the stages’ Terrain, Defense Type, and Attack Type:

Stage Terrain Defense Type Attack Type 1 to 49 Field Warfare Special Armor Normal 50 to 124 Field Warfare Special Armor Explosive

Ad

3) Total Assault: KAITEN FX Mk.0 (Urban Warfare)

The Total Assault event will be available from March 25 to March 31, 2025. It is a solo-raid boss event where players can challenge the formidable boss, KAITEN FX Mk.0. The event offers varying difficulty levels: Normal, Extreme, Insane, and Torment. Clearing higher difficulty stages grants greater rewards. One can obtain rewards based on the total points they earn and the rank they obtain at the event’s end.

Ad

Here are the details of the stages’ difficulty, terrain, defense type, and attack type:

Difficulty Terrain Defense type Attack type Normal to Extreme Urban Warfare Light Armor Normal Insane to Torment Urban Warfare Light Armor Piercing

Ad

4) Double rewards campaign

Players can get double the standard rewards by clearing the Bounty, Lesson, and Commissions stages. The Bounty stages will offer double rewards until March 24, 2025, while the Lesson and Commissions stages will provide the same benefit from March 24 to March 31, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback