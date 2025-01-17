Brawl Stars Unicorn Knight Barley skin: Cost, design, and more

The Brawl Stars Unicorn Knight Barley skin is one of the most whimsical and beloved skins in the game. This cosmetic item holds a special appeal for players who enjoy a blend of fantasy and humor. This skin transforms Barley, the Rare brawler known for his bartending robot persona, into a magical unicorn knight.

In this article, we will learn about the cost, design, and gameplay animation of the Brawl Stars Unicorn Knight Barley skin.

Cost of Brawl Stars Unicorn Knight Barley skin

The Unicorn Knight Barley skin in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Unicorn Knight Barley skin is available for 69 Gems or 2750 Bling. Players can acquire these resources through general gameplay and by winning competitive matches, or they can simply be purchased directly from the Supercell store. This skin is considered a great value for its price, thanks to its unique designs and animations.

Design of Brawl Stars Unicorn Knight Barley skin

The design of the Unicorn Knight Barley skin is striking and imaginative. Barley dons a shiny suit of armor that features colorful accents reminiscent of a unicorn's magical aura. His helmet sports a prominent unicorn horn, while his armor is adorned with pastel colors that evoke a sense of whimsy.

Additionally, he carries a bottle that resembles a holy grenade, adding to the playful theme of the skin. This transformation not only changes his appearance but also enhances his personality, making him a favorite among players who appreciate creative aesthetics.

Brawl Stars Unicorn Knight Barley skin: Gameplay animation

Equipping the Unicorn Knight Barley skin introduces new animations that further enrich the gameplay experience. When using his main attack, Barley throws a bottle that explodes into sparkles upon impact, creating an enchanting effect that captivates both allies and enemies alike.

His Super ability allows him to toss multiple bottles simultaneously, which burst into colorful explosions that deal damage while maintaining the whimsical theme.

Moreover, the skin's victory animations are equally entertaining. After winning a match, Barley performs a celebratory pose with his bottle raised high, mimicking the act of toasting. Conversely, in defeat, he humorously flops down beside this bottle with an exaggerated expression of disappointment.

The Unicorn Knight Barley skin stands out as a delightful addition to Brawl Stars' diverse roster of skins. With its affordable price point, unique design elements, and engaging animations, it offers players an opportunity to express their individuality in-game.

