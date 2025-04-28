Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 28, 2025)

You can perform various activities in Coin Master to obtain spins, some of which include clearing event missions, ranking higher in in-game tournaments, gathering cards to complete an album, and more. Those wanting to spend real money can purchase various spin packs at the in-app store. But if you don’t want to put effort into farming in-game or pay money, redeem the daily links.

Extracting freebies from the daily links is the swiftest way to get free spins. Moon Active has posted four links for April 28, 2025: two on their Facebook page, one on their Instagram account story, and one on the Threads page.

Get free spins the quickest way by redeeming the below-given Coin Master links on April 28, 2025

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Every active link for April 28, 2025, gives 50 free spins upon redemption. However, you won’t get free coins from any of these, but you will earn a total of 200 free spins if you redeem them within three days. The links expire after three days and won’t grant any free in-game items. Also, you can’t redeem an active link more than once.

Here is the list of active links for April 28, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/yCAgGg - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/HFHbZm - 50 spins

coin-master.co/nrujeb - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/JRdcd… - 50 spins

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links of April 28, 2025?

You can get free spins from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

The process of extracting free spins from the above-given active Coin Master links is simple and swift. First, ensure your device has working Wi-Fi or mobile data. Update the game if Moon Active has launched any new patch for the game on the Google Play Store or the App Store.

You can choose and click any link from the above list. It will draw a prompt on your screen that contains the Continue and Go Back buttons. Tap the Continue button to open the app installed on your device. The app requires a few seconds to load the required files and resources. After that, you will see a dialog box displaying the reward details and a green Collect button on your screen.

Next, click on the green Collect button, and you will get the displayed number of free spins added to your in-game inventory.

