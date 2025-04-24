Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (April 24, 2025)

Coin Master players have multiple in-game ways to get spins. You can build the current village and advance to the next one, play events and tournaments, log in daily, invite friends, buy from the in-app store, and more. While these methods demand your time, effort, and money, there is one way that is the quickest of all: redeeming the daily links.

On April 24, 2025, Moon Active has posted two links on the title’s official Facebook page and one on the Instagram handle. You can get 50 spins upon redeeming each link.

All Coin Master free spin links for April 24, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the active links that grant free spins on April 24, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/dAXoUz - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/HXzuRb - 50 spins

coin-master.co/jxlbvx - 50 spins

Remember that the links will expire after three days. So, you must redeem them as soon as possible. Moreover, you can use any active link only once per account.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links of April 24, 2025

Get free spins by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to redeem the active links of April 24, 2025:

Connect your handheld to a working internet.

Ensure your app is updated to the latest version. If not, visit your device’s respective store and update.

Tap any of the active links from the above list. This will redirect you to the app installed on your device.

After the app opens, it will load the files and resources required to boot up.

Once this is done, you will see a dialog box with reward details and a green 'Collect' button.

Get freebies by tapping the button.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for April 24, 2025.

