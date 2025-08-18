  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 18, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 18, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 18, 2025 06:52 GMT
Coin Master
There are four Coin Master links that give free spins today (Image via Moon Active)

For August 18, 2025, you can redeem four Coin Master links to acquire free rewards. Note that they don’t bestow free coins but help you obtain 200 spins. You can find two links on the title’s official Instagram, one on the Instagram account’s story, and another on its Threads page. Redeeming them is simple, as you only require an active internet connection and a little time.

Ad

That said, here are all the active links that can get you free spins on August 18, 2025.

All active Coin Master links to acquire free spins on August 18, 2025

You can receive free spins every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
You can receive free spins every day by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

These are all the active Coin Master links for August 18, 2025, and their respective rewards:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links for free spins (August 18, 2025)

Tap the Collect button to claim free spins from the clicked link (Image via Moon Active)
Tap the Collect button to claim free spins from the clicked link (Image via Moon Active)

First, ensure your mobile device is connected to the internet. Then, download the app’s latest update from the Google Play Store or the App Store. Thereafter, follow these steps to get the free spins:

Ad
  • Tap any link from the list above. A prompt will appear on the screen, displaying Go Back and Continue buttons.
  • Tap the Continue button to open the app. The app will then load the required in-game resources briefly.
  • After loading, a dialog box with a green Collect button and the details of the rewards you receive from the links will appear.
  • Press the 'Collect' button to obtain all rewards in your in-game inventory.

Note that the links must be redeemed within three days, after which they will be deemed invalid, and you won’t get any free spins from them. Also, you can use each link only once per account for freebies.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications